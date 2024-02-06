Coles acquire Lorimont Place Ltd.

Lorimont Place Ltd., a commercial and industrial real-estate brokerage firm, will be acquired by Chris Cole and Bill Cole of Realty Executives of Cape County, according to a recent announcement.

The two firms will remain separate brands, Chris Cole wrote in an email Monday ï¿½ there will be no merger between Lorimont Place and Realty Executives.

The Lorimont Place realty company will remain in the Lorimont Place building at 276 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, Chris Cole added.

Real-estate broker Tom Kelsey will remain with the firm, the release stated, and will continue to serve his clients in the same capacity he has for 25 years.

Chris Cole will be the firmï¿½s managing broker.

The collaboration will bring together experienced real-estate entities that will benefit each other, Chris Cole wrote in the email.

ï¿½We are very honored and excited to assume ownership of Lorimont,ï¿½ Chris Cole said in the release. ï¿½Tom Kelsey is a highly respected commercial real estate professional, and we look forward to working side-by-side with him for years to come. Tom and I have enjoyed working on opposite sides of a number (of) past transactions, and we have already found in the early stages of this venture that our respective backgrounds and skill sets complement one another. What Tom has built is very impressive, and we have no doubt that Lorimont will continue to be a strong commercial real estate brand for decades to come.ï¿½