Cold case arrest: Man charged in 2004 Missouri killing

ST. ANN, Mo. — A man has been charged with murder and jailed in a case that baffled police for nearly two decades -- the death of a woman whose decapitated torso was found at a Missouri rest stop along Interstate 70.

Mike A. Clardy, 63, of Maryland Heights, Missouri, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the killing of Deanna Denise Howland. His bail was set at $1 million.

Police say DNA evidence connected Clardy to the crime, and they say he confessed after his arrest, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.