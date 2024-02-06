Coin toss decides winner of small Illinois village election

MARION, Ill. -- The flip of a coin Thursday decided the next leader of a tiny town in Southern Illinois after an election earlier this month ended in a tie.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes said Bryan Riekena let fellow candidate Tammy O'Daniell-Howell choose heads or tails before the coin toss. She picked heads.

Barnes said she "let it just fall to the ground" and it landed on heads, making O'Daniell-Howell village president in Colp, home to about 250 residents.

After her victory, O'Daniell-Howell said she made a promise to Riekena, that if she won, she would work to find a place for him on the village board.

"I intend to honor that promise," said the lifelong resident of the village. "We need young voices, we need change, and we need growth."

O'Daniell-Howell has been the village clerk since 2009. Riekena describes his occupation as "geek." He attended Southern Illinois University on a swimming scholarship and stayed in the area after earning a bachelor's degree in chemistry.