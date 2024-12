Art pieces created by using coffee as paint by Cape Girardeau Central High School students, grades 10 to 12, are on display inside Red Banner Coffee Roasters. Art teacher and art department chairman, Jon Daniels said about the project, "With the revised Missouri state standards for the fine arts, there is a big push for artistic literacy and encouraging students to not only create art, but to think about how and where it will be displayed and what goes into the curation of a show. ...