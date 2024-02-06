Codefi to offer Cupcakes & Cocktails networking event for women

Codefi in Cape Girardeau will host a networking event for “female founders, entrepreneurs and businesswomen” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Codefi headquarters in Marquette Tower, 338 Broadway, Suite 601.
The event, called Cupcakes & Cocktails, is free of charge and open to women who “are passionate about growth, networking and supporting other women,” said Breyana Ray, Codefi’s director of community engagement.
A panel discussion during the event will feature several local female entrepreneurs and businesswomen.
Those who want to attend may register through a link at, www.facebook.com/CodefiWorks.
