Cape Girardeau Police Department's Co-Responder Unit helps police and citizens address mental health issues while significantly cutting police response time.

Cpl. Will Rogers, Co-Responder Unit supervisor, said before the Cape Girardeau Police Department had the unit, the average time on scene for a police officer addressing a mental health issue was 61 minutes, and with the unit, that time has dropped to 12 minutes.

"In the past, before corresponding units existed, you know, your option was to take them to the ER, take them to jail, depending on the situation," Rogers said.

He said many times even when petty crimes were being committed, such as trespassing, those people don't always belong in jail. Rogers said confining a person in jail isn't always helping their situation.

He said they also do a lot of follow-up on situations by reaching out to the family members and coaching them on what their next steps might be.

Co-Responder Shannon Farris said all of their calls are treated as urgent.

"So when we go on a call, it's not a, 'We'll see you next week or months from now.' It's, 'We have to figure it out now', and so it's important to build those relationships that we can call you directly," Farris said.