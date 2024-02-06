All sections
NewsJune 26, 2023

Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau in partnership with Folds of Honor

Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser Clydesdales will be coming to Cape Girardeau from Thursday, June 29, to Saturday, July 1, in support of the company's partnership with Folds of Honor. "Folds of Honor ensures that families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders receive educational opportunities and support," a Budweiser news release stated...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
The Budweiser Clydesdales arrive at the police station April 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.
The Budweiser Clydesdales arrive at the police station April 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser Clydesdales will be coming to Cape Girardeau from Thursday, June 29, to Saturday, July 1, in support of the company's partnership with Folds of Honor.

"Folds of Honor ensures that families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders receive educational opportunities and support," a Budweiser news release stated.

Anheuser-Busch, their brands and wholesaler partners have donated $21.7 million to Folds of Honor's 44,000 scholarships delivered, according to the release. At Cape Girardeau's events, there will also be a way for the public to donate to Folds of Honor as well.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Library, 10 S. Spanish St.; from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway; and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

