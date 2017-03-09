All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 3, 2017

Club news 9-3-17

Ashley Gruber, a student in the nursing program at Southeast Missouri State University, was awarded a Program for Continuing Education grant in the amount of $2,500. She was nominated by chapter JN's PCE committee, Priscilla Kirby, Linda Burns and Karen Atwood, president...

Shown from left are: Linda Burns, Chapter JN PCE committee member; Karen Atwood, president of P.E.O. Chapter JN; Ashley Gruber, grant recipient; and Sharon Polito, Chapter JN member and Ashley's grandmother. Not available for picture: Priscilla Kirby, Chapter JN PCE Committee Chairperson.
Shown from left are: Linda Burns, Chapter JN PCE committee member; Karen Atwood, president of P.E.O. Chapter JN; Ashley Gruber, grant recipient; and Sharon Polito, Chapter JN member and Ashley's grandmother. Not available for picture: Priscilla Kirby, Chapter JN PCE Committee Chairperson.Submitted photo

P.E.O. Chapter JN

Ashley Gruber, a student in the nursing program at Southeast Missouri State University, was awarded a Program for Continuing Education grant in the amount of $2,500.

She was nominated by chapter JN's PCE committee, Priscilla Kirby, Linda Burns and Karen Atwood, president.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

P.E.O. is a philanthropic education organization in which women celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations in whatever worthwile endeavor they choose.

P.E.O. has awarded more than $50 million in PCE grants to women in the U.S. and Canada and more than $300 million in P.E.O.'s various educational projects.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidenti...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy