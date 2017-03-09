Club news 9-3-17

Ashley Gruber, a student in the nursing program at Southeast Missouri State University, was awarded a Program for Continuing Education grant in the amount of $2,500.
She was nominated by chapter JN's PCE committee, Priscilla Kirby, Linda Burns and Karen Atwood, president.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic education organization in which women celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations in whatever worthwile endeavor they choose.
P.E.O. has awarded more than $50 million in PCE grants to women in the U.S. and Canada and more than $300 million in P.E.O.'s various educational projects.
-- From staff reports
