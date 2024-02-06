Club News 9-24-23

Town & Country FCE Club

The Town & Country FCE Club met Thursday, Sept. 14, at the home of Linda Thompson. The pledges to the U.S. flag, Flag of Missouri and Club Collect were recited in unison by members. Thompson gave the devotion titled "Each Day". Guests at the meeting were Donna Brown and Sherry Armstrong.

Darlene McCain provided a game, Missing Items. Roll call was given by Sue Jones, secretary. A note thanking the club for back to school treats for Cottonwood Treatment Center residents from Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau was read. Thompson gave the treasurer's report, and both reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural Women in Action were collected.

It was announced that Cape County FCE clubs will test citrus recipes Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the University of Missouri Extension office in Jackson to be submitted to "Todays Farmer" magazine. Town & Country is responsible for five recipes.

National FCE Week will be celebrated Sunday, Oct. 8, through Saturday, Oct. 14. Members will attend church together at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson on Sunday, Oct. 8, and then have lunch together at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson. On the county level, there will be a reception held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Town and County club will furnish cookies for the event. Items depicting the club's outreach to community projects will be on display.