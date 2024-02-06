Club News 9-24-23

The Town & Country FCE Club met Thursday, Sept. 14, at the home of Linda Thompson. The pledges to the U.S. flag, Flag of Missouri and Club Collect were recited in unison by members. Thompson gave the devotion titled "Each Day". Guests at the meeting were Donna Brown and Sherry Armstrong.
Darlene McCain provided a game, Missing Items. Roll call was given by Sue Jones, secretary. A note thanking the club for back to school treats for Cottonwood Treatment Center residents from Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau was read. Thompson gave the treasurer's report, and both reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural Women in Action were collected.
It was announced that Cape County FCE clubs will test citrus recipes Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the University of Missouri Extension office in Jackson to be submitted to "Todays Farmer" magazine. Town & Country is responsible for five recipes.
National FCE Week will be celebrated Sunday, Oct. 8, through Saturday, Oct. 14. Members will attend church together at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson on Sunday, Oct. 8, and then have lunch together at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson. On the county level, there will be a reception held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Town and County club will furnish cookies for the event. Items depicting the club's outreach to community projects will be on display.
The Fall district meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 10, hosted by Cape Girardeau County. The cost for lunch will be $15 and members of clubs will need to furnish items for morning refreshments and a dessert for lunch. Also, items for a silent auction will need to be brought to the meeting. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the county treasury. Deadline to register is Thursday, Oct. 3. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
Weighted blanket work day will be held Tuesday, Oct. 31, on the lower level of the Extension Center.
Bingo prizes were to be taken to the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau on Friday, Sept. 15.
The program was given by Shirley Heise from the Hearth Fire series on passing down family history to the next generation. Club out will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Wings Etc. in Jackson. The hostess gift was won by Jones.
The next meeting on Thursday, Oct. 12, will be hosted by Lois Seabaugh at the Grace Cafe in Altenburg, Missouri. Members will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center in Jackson to carpool to Altenburg. The program will be presented on a Hearth Fire by Brenda Pender. Members are to bring Halloween candy for treat sacks for Cottonwood Treatment Center.
