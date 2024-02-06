Club news 9-24-17

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met on Sept. 14 with Donna Woolsey as hostess. She gave the devotion, entitled "Keep on Keeping On." Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected. A thank-you note was read from the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry for the donation of food given by club members.

Mary Klaproth gave a report on the 81st MAFCE Conference held Aug. 28 through 30 in Columbia, Missouri. Town and Country FCE Club received third place on the education report on Afghanistan, a certificate for Community Successful Report and a gold award for the County Achievement Award. Also, 50-year membership certificates were presented by Lynn Maples, National FCE President, to Linda Thompson, Sue Jones, Darlene McCain and Klaproth. Going forward the FCE Today will only be sent via email.

Klaproth gave a report on the recent Cape Girardeau County FCE Council Meeting. The following officers were elected: JoAnn Hahs and Judy Strickland, co-vice presidents; and Jobyna Daume, corresponding secretary. They will assume their duties Jan. 1. The next quarterly council meeting will be held on Dec. 1 with Cheerful Country Doers and the members-at-large serving as hostesses. Membership pins will be presented and installation of officers will be held at that meeting. Cheerful Country Doers and Town and Country FCE Clubs are to each furnish a centerpiece for the fall district meeting to be held Oct. 5 in Doniphan, Missouri. Eight members plan to attend. Judy Niswonger is in charge of purchasing a centerpiece for the club to take to the meeting. The centerpiece will later be given as a door prize. Members attending are to bring a silent auction item.

Woolsey gave a report on how the members of the Town and Country FCE Club viewed the eclipse. Several members were at the SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau to view the eclipse.

In recognition of NAFCE Week Oct. 1 through 7, the club will plant a butterfly bush at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Chrysanthemums have already been planted in the club's adopted flower bed at the center. Members will attend Mt. Auburn Christian Church in Cape Girardeau on Oct. 1 and following the service will go to lunch together.

It was announced the work day for making weighted blankets for the Autism Center is at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Lois Seabaugh presented the program on A Matter of Balance.

Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Olive Garden in Cape Girardeau.

All members brought bingo prizes for the Lutheran Home with a delivery date to be announced later.