Club news 9-24-17

The Town and Country FCE Club met on Sept. 14 with Donna Woolsey as hostess. She gave the devotion, entitled "Keep on Keeping On." Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected. A thank-you note was read from the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry for the donation of food given by club members.
Mary Klaproth gave a report on the 81st MAFCE Conference held Aug. 28 through 30 in Columbia, Missouri. Town and Country FCE Club received third place on the education report on Afghanistan, a certificate for Community Successful Report and a gold award for the County Achievement Award. Also, 50-year membership certificates were presented by Lynn Maples, National FCE President, to Linda Thompson, Sue Jones, Darlene McCain and Klaproth. Going forward the FCE Today will only be sent via email.
Klaproth gave a report on the recent Cape Girardeau County FCE Council Meeting. The following officers were elected: JoAnn Hahs and Judy Strickland, co-vice presidents; and Jobyna Daume, corresponding secretary. They will assume their duties Jan. 1. The next quarterly council meeting will be held on Dec. 1 with Cheerful Country Doers and the members-at-large serving as hostesses. Membership pins will be presented and installation of officers will be held at that meeting. Cheerful Country Doers and Town and Country FCE Clubs are to each furnish a centerpiece for the fall district meeting to be held Oct. 5 in Doniphan, Missouri. Eight members plan to attend. Judy Niswonger is in charge of purchasing a centerpiece for the club to take to the meeting. The centerpiece will later be given as a door prize. Members attending are to bring a silent auction item.
Woolsey gave a report on how the members of the Town and Country FCE Club viewed the eclipse. Several members were at the SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau to view the eclipse.
In recognition of NAFCE Week Oct. 1 through 7, the club will plant a butterfly bush at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Chrysanthemums have already been planted in the club's adopted flower bed at the center. Members will attend Mt. Auburn Christian Church in Cape Girardeau on Oct. 1 and following the service will go to lunch together.
It was announced the work day for making weighted blankets for the Autism Center is at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Lois Seabaugh presented the program on A Matter of Balance.
Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Olive Garden in Cape Girardeau.
All members brought bingo prizes for the Lutheran Home with a delivery date to be announced later.
The next meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 12, hosted by Alene Hamilton. Members are to bring Christmas cards for the military and Halloween candy to prepare Halloween treat sacks for Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center. Also, the club will make plans for the Halloween party for the students at Parkview State School.
The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE club met on Aug. 15 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. President Jean Rehak presided over the meeting. The devotion, "Presence Within" by Shirley Powell was read by Marilyn Retherford. Roll call was naming a fact about England and was answered by 12 members. The July minutes were read by Peggy Barks, secretary, and were approved as read. Pat Hecht, treasurer, reported a total of $652.31 in the club's account and it was approved.
Under old business, the previous suggestion of having a fundraiser at Hillcrest Winery to add funds to buy caps, gloves, underwear and other items the club gives out in connection with the Elks Lodge Christmas food baskets was discussed. It was proposed that each member create a "theme" basket to raffle off at the winery. BeBe Jenkins was requested to discuss the exact details and report the decisions at the next meeting.
The president reported that June Peetz, Barbara Barks and Pat Hecht would be attending the state FCE conference in Columbia, Missouri, in late August. Members paid yearly dues. Barbara Barks showed a copy of the number of scarves, hats, gloves and underwear which have already been purchased or contributed by members for the Christmas giveaway.
The club has received a request to give some weighted autism blankets to Horizons for children there. We are to give them a sample of the blankets and other items to see what articles would be most useful. The next autism workshop will be Tuesday. A request was also given for more Barbie doll clothes since we had some Barbie dolls to give away.
Jackie Brandtner read a letter from scholarship recipient, Renee Peters, thanking FCE for the award. She also requested other names of students who wanted to apply. Updated forms will be available at the next meeting. Applications will be due by the end of October.
It was reported that a get-well card and plaque had been given to Dortha Strack by the club. A sympathy card was also sent to Barbara Popp on the death of her son. A donation was also made to the Heart Fund.
The program was given on the history and food of England by Marilyn Retherford and Debbie Baughn. They displayed a number of articles symbolic of England. Baughn, who lived in England from 1986-1989 when her husband was in the military, related several incidents involving the Royal Family. She met Prince Charles, Stan Baughn, her husband, shook hands with Princess Diana, and both saw Prince Andrew and "Fergie" outside the church at their wedding. She also commented on the differences in humor and TV shows in England.
Comments were made on the various foods served during the international meal. Foods ranged from truffles to pork pies, sausage rolls, Scotch eggs, scones, clotted cream, fruits and salad.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.