Club news 9-22-19

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met Sept. 12, with Donna Woolsey as the hostess. Woolsey gave the devotion titled "Encouragement." Mary Klaproth led a David and Goliath Bible quizm, with Darlene McCain the winner. Roll call was answered with your favorite hobby. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected.

The business meeting was presided over by McCain. It was approved for Brenda Pender to continue in the office of treasurer, and McCain will be the game leader for 2020.

Sue Jones and Klaproth gave a report on attending the MAFCE Conference in Jefferson City. Jones enjoyed making a hat in the workshop and the missionary from Uganda. Klaproth reported the Town and Country FCE Club received second place on the education report on the dinner and program on Nepal and a certificate of appreciation for community successful report.

A motion was approved to send cards and flowers to members when they are in the hospital.

Eight members paid their registration for the FCE Fall District meeting to be held Oct. 1 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Registration will begin at 9:15 a.m. Judy Niswonger, Linda Thompson and Woolsey will bring baked items for morning refreshments. Klaproth will bring a dessert for lunch.

The club will celebrate NAFCE Week, which is Oct. 6 through 12, by attending First Baptist Church in Jackson on Oct. 6 and then lunch together after church. It is planned to have a plaque made to put at a flower bed the Town and Country FCE Club maintains at the University of Missouri Extension Center.

All members participated in the program titled, first aid for mental health and also, all members participated in the new Hearth Fire #70 Someone's in the Kitchen ... Using Their New Gadget.

Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Don Carlos Restaurant in Jackson. Judy Niswonger received the door prize.

Members brought bingo prizes for the Lutheran Home, and the president will notify members when they will be delivered.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the home of Alene Hamilton. Shirley Heise will present the program, grandparents raising grandchildren. Members are to bring Christmas cards to be sent to the military. Jones is in charge of the project.