Club news 9-22-19

The Town and Country FCE Club met Sept. 12, with Donna Woolsey as the hostess. Woolsey gave the devotion titled "Encouragement." Mary Klaproth led a David and Goliath Bible quizm, with Darlene McCain the winner. Roll call was answered with your favorite hobby. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected.
The business meeting was presided over by McCain. It was approved for Brenda Pender to continue in the office of treasurer, and McCain will be the game leader for 2020.
Sue Jones and Klaproth gave a report on attending the MAFCE Conference in Jefferson City. Jones enjoyed making a hat in the workshop and the missionary from Uganda. Klaproth reported the Town and Country FCE Club received second place on the education report on the dinner and program on Nepal and a certificate of appreciation for community successful report.
A motion was approved to send cards and flowers to members when they are in the hospital.
Eight members paid their registration for the FCE Fall District meeting to be held Oct. 1 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Registration will begin at 9:15 a.m. Judy Niswonger, Linda Thompson and Woolsey will bring baked items for morning refreshments. Klaproth will bring a dessert for lunch.
The club will celebrate NAFCE Week, which is Oct. 6 through 12, by attending First Baptist Church in Jackson on Oct. 6 and then lunch together after church. It is planned to have a plaque made to put at a flower bed the Town and Country FCE Club maintains at the University of Missouri Extension Center.
All members participated in the program titled, first aid for mental health and also, all members participated in the new Hearth Fire #70 Someone's in the Kitchen ... Using Their New Gadget.
Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Don Carlos Restaurant in Jackson. Judy Niswonger received the door prize.
Members brought bingo prizes for the Lutheran Home, and the president will notify members when they will be delivered.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the home of Alene Hamilton. Shirley Heise will present the program, grandparents raising grandchildren. Members are to bring Christmas cards to be sent to the military. Jones is in charge of the project.
The Cape Girardeau County Quarterly FCE Council met Sept. 5 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Mary Klaproth, president, presided over the business meeting. Linda Thompson, member of the Town and Country FCE Club, gave the devotion titled "God is never beyond our reach" by Helen Steiner Rice.
It was decided to change the date for All Club's Day to the fourth Thursday in March beginning in 2020.
Judy Strickland and Klaproth gave a brief report on the National FCE Conference held in St. Louis from July 18 through 21. An excellent program, love to hope on human trafficking, was presented.
Barbara Barks reported on attending the MAFCE Conference in Jefferson City on Aug. 27 and 28. She especially enjoyed the missionary speaking about his family's 20 years in Uganda. Strickland stated the board approved giving $5,000 to the National Legacy Fund. The dues increase was discussed with the cost of liability insurance being the main reason for the increase.
Six members attended from Cape Girardeau County. A report on action prepared by Jo Ann Hahs for Cape Girardeau County on the weighted blanket project received first place. A report on education prepared by Mary Klaproth for the Town and Country FCE Club on the dinner and program on Nepal received second place. Oak Ridge and Town and Country FCE Clubs received certificates for community successful reports.
Strickland gave a report from the nominating committee. It was decided to discontinue the office of corresponding secretary. Those duties will be assumed by the vice president and individual clubs. Donna Woolsey, member of the Town and Country FCE Club, was elected vice president to assume her duties in January.
A discussion was held regarding the 2020 membership forms. An error of 30 cents was made on the original form.
The weighted blanket work day will be Oct. 22.
Klaproth announced Bethany Bachman, FCE Advisor in Perry County, will be giving members a list of programs for next year, and the leader training will be held in December.
The membership committee with Barks, chairperson, Jobyna Daume and Woolsey are on the committee. They will have a list of members to receive membership pins at the Dec. 5 council meeting.
The next meeting will be Dec. 5 with Lamplighters FCE Club in charge of arrangements. Cheerful Country Doers will give the devotion.
