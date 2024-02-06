Club news 9-20-20

Judy Niswonger made a motion to send monetary donations to the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. Heise seconded the motion and the motion passed. The donations will be sent by Pender in the months of November and December 2020.

Klaproth proposed to amend the club Constitution regarding the way members pay their yearly dues. The old by-laws stated, "The dues shall be assessed at $35 per year. The deletion will also remove "County dues shall be paid out of the club treasury." The new By-Laws amendment will read, "Dues shall be assessed at the amount established by National, State and Cape County." Membership dues will be collected each year in August. A second reading of the change will be read at the October meeting.

National FCE week is Oct. 4 through 10. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, normal activities the club participates in will not be held this year.

The Fall District meeting will be hosted by Cape Girardeau County at the Extension Center on Oct. 6. The cost for the noon meal will be $15. Deadline to register is Sept. 29. Dana Harris, MAFCE president, will present the morning program. Town and Country will furnish a centerpiece to be given as a door prize. McCain will purchase the centerpiece.

The program was presented by Jones on extending the gardening season.

Club out will be held Tuesday Gordonville Grill. This will be 10% Tuesday and will be a fundraiser for the club. Members are to arrive for dinner by 5:30 p.m. A club member needs to be on hand from 5 to 8 p.m. during the fundraiser.

The next club meeting will be held Oct. 8 at the home of Klaproth. The program will be presented by Niswonger. Members were reminded to bring Halloween candy for treat sacks to be taken to Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau. Klaproth will contact Parkview State School to see if they would like Halloween treats to be dropped off at the school for the students. Members were reminded to bring Christmas cards to the next meeting for Military Mail. Jones is in charge of mailing the cards.

