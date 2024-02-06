Club news 9-20-20

Town and Country FCE Club met Sept. 10 at the home of Shirley Heise.
The devotion was given by the hostess, titled "Daily Thoughts for Daily Needs." Darlene McCain supplied a crossword game for members to play. Mary Klaproth won the game prize. Roll call was for members to name their favorite garden vegetable.
The August minutes were read by Sue Jones, secretary. The minutes were approved as read. The August treasurer's report was given by Brenda Pender. The report was approved as read.
Pennies for Friendship were collected. Donna Woolsey, her grandson, Christopher, and Klaproth reported that they delivered ice cream tubs, ice cream toppings, and assorted two-liter sodas to Cottonwood Treatment Center on Aug. 19.
Klaproth has maintained the club flowerbed at University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. She also planted two new mums in the bed for fall.
Linda Thompson and Kaplroth attended the Sept. 3 County Council meeting held at the Universit of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.
Judy Niswonger made a motion to send monetary donations to the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. Heise seconded the motion and the motion passed. The donations will be sent by Pender in the months of November and December 2020.
Klaproth proposed to amend the club Constitution regarding the way members pay their yearly dues. The old by-laws stated, "The dues shall be assessed at $35 per year. The deletion will also remove "County dues shall be paid out of the club treasury." The new By-Laws amendment will read, "Dues shall be assessed at the amount established by National, State and Cape County." Membership dues will be collected each year in August. A second reading of the change will be read at the October meeting.
National FCE week is Oct. 4 through 10. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, normal activities the club participates in will not be held this year.
The Fall District meeting will be hosted by Cape Girardeau County at the Extension Center on Oct. 6. The cost for the noon meal will be $15. Deadline to register is Sept. 29. Dana Harris, MAFCE president, will present the morning program. Town and Country will furnish a centerpiece to be given as a door prize. McCain will purchase the centerpiece.
The program was presented by Jones on extending the gardening season.
Club out will be held Tuesday Gordonville Grill. This will be 10% Tuesday and will be a fundraiser for the club. Members are to arrive for dinner by 5:30 p.m. A club member needs to be on hand from 5 to 8 p.m. during the fundraiser.
The next club meeting will be held Oct. 8 at the home of Klaproth. The program will be presented by Niswonger. Members were reminded to bring Halloween candy for treat sacks to be taken to Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau. Klaproth will contact Parkview State School to see if they would like Halloween treats to be dropped off at the school for the students. Members were reminded to bring Christmas cards to the next meeting for Military Mail. Jones is in charge of mailing the cards.
--From staff reports
