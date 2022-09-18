Club news 9-18-22

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met Sept. 8 with Lois Seaaugh the hostess.. Sherry Tallon was welcomed as a guest. The meeting opened by saying the pledges to the United State Flag, Missouri Flag and Club Collect. The devotion was given by Linda Thompson, "When troubles come and things go wrong," by Helen Steiner Rice.

Darlene McCain, president, presided over the meeting. It was approved to donate $25 to Rural Women in Action Fund.

Members brought bingo prizes to the meeting and they will be delivered to the Lutheran Home Sept. 9.

Members planned to attend the SEMO District Fair Sept. 11th. Members expressed an interest to go to Grand Rivers, Kentucky, to attend the Badgett Playhouse and have dinner at Patti's in December.

Mary Klaproth and McCain planned to attend the MAFCE Conference to be held Sept. 13 through 15 in Columbia, Missouri. The theme of the conference is Working Together for a Brighter Tomorrow.