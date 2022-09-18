Club news 9-18-22

The Town and Country FCE Club met Sept. 8 with Lois Seaaugh the hostess.. Sherry Tallon was welcomed as a guest. The meeting opened by saying the pledges to the United State Flag, Missouri Flag and Club Collect. The devotion was given by Linda Thompson, "When troubles come and things go wrong," by Helen Steiner Rice.
Darlene McCain, president, presided over the meeting. It was approved to donate $25 to Rural Women in Action Fund.
Members brought bingo prizes to the meeting and they will be delivered to the Lutheran Home Sept. 9.
Members planned to attend the SEMO District Fair Sept. 11th. Members expressed an interest to go to Grand Rivers, Kentucky, to attend the Badgett Playhouse and have dinner at Patti's in December.
Mary Klaproth and McCain planned to attend the MAFCE Conference to be held Sept. 13 through 15 in Columbia, Missouri. The theme of the conference is Working Together for a Brighter Tomorrow.
In recognition of NAFCE Week members will attend the 1st Baptist Church in Jackson at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 and following church will go out to lunch. Members will also plant a mum in the flower bed the club maintains at the University of Missouri Extension Center.
Five or six members are planning to attend the Fall District Meeting to be held Oct. 18 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. McCain is in charge to buy a door prize for the meeting.
A tentative date of Nov. 1 is planned for a work day to make weighted blankets.
The program was presented on Hearth Fire 76 titled "Someone is Saying HAH! Healthy and Humor." All members participated in the program. At the close of the program members participated in "We dare you to laugh handout."
Klaproth received the door prize and Club Out will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pizza Inn in Fruitland.
The next meeting will be in the home of Brenda Pender at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Shirley Heise is in charge of the program on crafts. Members are to bring Halloween candy for treat sacks for Cottonwood Treatment Center and Christmas cards for the military.
