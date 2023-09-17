Club news 9-17-23

Kage FCE Club

The Kage Chapter of Family and Community Education met Thursday, Sept. 7, at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jobyna Daume called the meeting to order.

Daume gave the devotional titled "Speak lovingly and kindly," reminding us to remember that our words affect those around us.

Sarah Ross shared a riddle about the current year and our age. Roll call was remembering things we like about the SEMO District Fair. Members had fond memories of attending as a family, eating cotton candy and taffy, working at the 4-H booth, seeing Dortha Strack riding around in her cart, exhibiting a steer, winning ribbons for cookies and judging.