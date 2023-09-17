Club news 9-17-23

The Kage Chapter of Family and Community Education met Thursday, Sept. 7, at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jobyna Daume called the meeting to order.
Daume gave the devotional titled "Speak lovingly and kindly," reminding us to remember that our words affect those around us.
Sarah Ross shared a riddle about the current year and our age. Roll call was remembering things we like about the SEMO District Fair. Members had fond memories of attending as a family, eating cotton candy and taffy, working at the 4-H booth, seeing Dortha Strack riding around in her cart, exhibiting a steer, winning ribbons for cookies and judging.
Items were collected this month for Adult & Teen Challenge Mid-America and Safe House of Southeast Missouri. A monetary donation was made to Alzheimer Association Next month members will take hats and gloves to the Cape Girardeau County Health Department.
Shirley Palen gave the program on the many uses of vinegar and the benefit of avoiding so many chemicals. Vinegar can be used in the kitchen a lot -- cleaning coffee pots, stove tops (vinegar and baking soda); run through dishwasher once a year to clean and deodorize; also in refrigerator and freezer to deodorize. Do not use vinegar on granite or marble, unsealed grout, wood or hardwood floor, phone or computer. To loosen jar lids, put in warm vinegar water, turn upside down. Vinegar can also be used to kill weeds in sidewalk cracks.
Dates to remember: Tuesday, Oct. 10, Southeast District meeting at University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson; and Tuesday, Oct. 31, Autism Weighted Blanket Workshop, also at Jackson Center.
The meeting next month will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
