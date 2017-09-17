All sections
NewsSeptember 17, 2017

Club news 9-17-17

Grace United Methodist Women

Grace United Methodist Women met Sept. 5 with nine present. Sandy Shandy gave the devotional titled "An Inward Inventory." Just as retail stores take inventory of goods on hand we can apply that to ourselves by checking our spiritual, emotional and behavior sides of life as to whether it is in line with scripture.

In absence of the president, vice president Shauna Long conducted the business meeting. Jean Wetzel passed out the treasury report, which was accepted with motion by Mary Jane Statler, seconded by Shandy and approved by those present. The minutes were read and approved by motion of Shandy, seconded by Opal Collins and approved by those present.

Circle Reports: Statler reported that morning circle had breakfast at Chateau Girardeau in June, daisy circle worked on plans for a coloring event for August at their May meeting, Shandy reported evening circle's May meeting was at Karen Hendrickson's with her sister giving the program on quilts and displayed by her quilts.

Anyone completing reading program for this year needs to report that to Collins by December.

Old Business: All members thought the coloring event in August went well and decided to hold another one from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 3. The group also decided to have an ornament party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 serving cookies and cocoa refreshments.

New Business: County Wide Banquet will be at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Grace United Methodist Church. It will be catered by choice of Barbara Miller, who is checking prices at various places, and Alice Niswonger, president. Members should pay when reservation is made. The group decided to do another spring sale on March 3, 2018. Linda Price will be asked to chair.

The group decided that UMW Sunday would be the last Sunday in April every year. Members will serve as ushers and pay for floral arrangements.

The next food bank day will be Oct. 5.

The Christmas banquet will be a covered-dish meal at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Cape Girardeau County FCE

Front row from left: Edna Crain, MAFCE president, and Pat Hecht. Back row from left: JoAnn Hahs, Southeast District director; Barbara Barks, Cape Girardeau County president; Judy Stickland, MAFCE treasurer; June Peetz; and Mary Klaproth, MAFCE vice president.
Front row from left: Edna Crain, MAFCE president, and Pat Hecht. Back row from left: JoAnn Hahs, Southeast District director; Barbara Barks, Cape Girardeau County president; Judy Stickland, MAFCE treasurer; June Peetz; and Mary Klaproth, MAFCE vice president.Submitted photo

Barbara Barks, JoAnn Hahs, Pat Hecht, Mary Klaproth, June Peetz and Judy Strickland, members of Lamplighters, Oak Ridge and Town and Country FCE Clubs, attended the 81st Missouri Association for Family, Community and Education annual conference Aug. 28 through 30 in Columbia, Missouri.

The theme of the conference was pulling together for the future. The banquet speaker was Jo Ellen Almond, regional USA president of ACWW. Programs were presented on barn quilts, laughter yoga, taking care of you: body, mind, spirit and the country of Nepal.

Cape Girardeau County and Town and Country FCE Club received gold awards for the county achievement reports. Town and Country received third place in education on Afghanistan. Kage and Town and Country received certificates for community sucessful report.

The date and location of the 2018 conference will be announced later.

-- From staff reports

Community News
