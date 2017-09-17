Club news 9-17-17

Grace United Methodist Women

Grace United Methodist Women met Sept. 5 with nine present. Sandy Shandy gave the devotional titled "An Inward Inventory." Just as retail stores take inventory of goods on hand we can apply that to ourselves by checking our spiritual, emotional and behavior sides of life as to whether it is in line with scripture.

In absence of the president, vice president Shauna Long conducted the business meeting. Jean Wetzel passed out the treasury report, which was accepted with motion by Mary Jane Statler, seconded by Shandy and approved by those present. The minutes were read and approved by motion of Shandy, seconded by Opal Collins and approved by those present.

Circle Reports: Statler reported that morning circle had breakfast at Chateau Girardeau in June, daisy circle worked on plans for a coloring event for August at their May meeting, Shandy reported evening circle's May meeting was at Karen Hendrickson's with her sister giving the program on quilts and displayed by her quilts.

Anyone completing reading program for this year needs to report that to Collins by December.

Old Business: All members thought the coloring event in August went well and decided to hold another one from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 3. The group also decided to have an ornament party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 serving cookies and cocoa refreshments.

New Business: County Wide Banquet will be at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Grace United Methodist Church. It will be catered by choice of Barbara Miller, who is checking prices at various places, and Alice Niswonger, president. Members should pay when reservation is made. The group decided to do another spring sale on March 3, 2018. Linda Price will be asked to chair.

The group decided that UMW Sunday would be the last Sunday in April every year. Members will serve as ushers and pay for floral arrangements.