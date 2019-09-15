Club news 9-15-19

The 83rd Missouri Association for Family and Community Education annual conference was held Aug. 26 through 28 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City. The theme of the conference was "reaching for the stars." The banquet speaker was Carol Reimann, Missouri Teacher of the Year.
Programs were presented on hats, Uganda, grandparents raising grandchildren and parent up.
Cape Girardeau County received first place in action, and Town and Country FCE received second place in education. Cape Girardeau County received a gold award for the county achievement report. Oak Ridge and Town and Country FCE received certificates for community successful projects. The date for the 2020 conference will be Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 with the location to be announced later.
