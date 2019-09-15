All sections
NewsSeptember 14, 2019
Club news 9-15-19
The 83rd Missouri Association for Family and Community Education annual conference was held Aug. 26 through 28 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City. The theme of the conference was "reaching for the stars." The banquet speaker was Carol Reimann, Missouri Teacher of the Year...
Those in attendance from Cape Girardeau County are, front row from left, Betty Dellinger, president of Oak Ridge FCE, Sue Jones, Town and Country FCE member and Mary Klaproth, MAFCE vice president. Back row from left are, Barbara Barks, Cape Girardeau County treasurer, Dana Harris of Fulton, Missouri, MAFCE president, Judy Strickland, MAFCE treasurer and JoAnn Hahs, MAFCE parliamentatian.
Those in attendance from Cape Girardeau County are, front row from left, Betty Dellinger, president of Oak Ridge FCE, Sue Jones, Town and Country FCE member and Mary Klaproth, MAFCE vice president. Back row from left are, Barbara Barks, Cape Girardeau County treasurer, Dana Harris of Fulton, Missouri, MAFCE president, Judy Strickland, MAFCE treasurer and JoAnn Hahs, MAFCE parliamentatian.Submitted photo

Cape Girardeau County FCE

The 83rd Missouri Association for Family and Community Education annual conference was held Aug. 26 through 28 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City. The theme of the conference was "reaching for the stars." The banquet speaker was Carol Reimann, Missouri Teacher of the Year.

Programs were presented on hats, Uganda, grandparents raising grandchildren and parent up.

Cape Girardeau County received first place in action, and Town and Country FCE received second place in education. Cape Girardeau County received a gold award for the county achievement report. Oak Ridge and Town and Country FCE received certificates for community successful projects. The date for the 2020 conference will be Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 with the location to be announced later.

