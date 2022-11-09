Club news 9-11-22

Cape Girardeau County FCE

The Cape Girardeau County FCE quarterly council meeting was held Sept. 1, at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Judy Strickland, Cape Girardeau County president, presided over the meeting. The pledges to the United States and Missouri Flags were recited along with the club collect. Linda Thompson, member of the Town and Country FCE Club, gave the devotion titled, "No Prayer goes Unheard" by Helen Steiner Rice.

Strickland announced recipients of various scholarships to the MAFCE Conference on Sept. 14 and 15 in Columbia, Missouri. Jo Dixon received the Mary Martens Scholarship and Darlene McCain received the Cape Girardeau County scholarship. Pat Hecht, Cape Giardeau County vice president, will attend as a voting delegate. There are 26 members registered for the conference and 10 board members for a total of 36. Members attending are asked to bring an item for the silent auction. Dixon, Hecht, and McCain plan to attend along with JoAnn Hahs, Mary Klaproth and Judy Strickland who are board members.

Klaproth, chairperson of the nominating committee, presented the names of Judie Herbst for recording secretary/reporter and Dixon for treasurer. They were approved by acclamation and will assume their duties on Jan. 1.

Klaproth gave a report on the NFCE Conference she attended July 14 through 17 in Portland, Oregon. It was the 86th conference with a theme "Be the Spark that Ignites FCE." 38 members attended the conference. Dana Harris, MAFCE President, attended the conference with Klaproth.