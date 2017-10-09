Club news 9-10-17

The New McKendree United Methodist Women met Tuesday in the church fellowship hall with 16 members present and one guest, Margie Roberts, from New Salem UMW. Mary Klaproth, president, opened the meeting. Klaproth announced those having birthdays this month: Mary Shelton, Pam Jones, Carol Ross and Elwanda Corbin.
Pam Buck, secretary, read the minutes from the previous meeting and they were approved as read. Marilyn Fronabarger gave a treasurer's report of $3,650.41 local funds on hand.
Chairperson reports:
Spiritual Growth: Julie Combs gave a devotional written by Linda Estes about planning for the eclipse and planning for the return of Christ.
Program Resources: Klaproth said new books purchased are in the library.
Social Action: September collection will be School Kits and October will be World Thank Offering.
Mission Ribbons: Millie Rose brought ribbons for purchase.
The Mini Mission U Fall District Meeting will be held on Sept. 16 at Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville. Registration is due Saturday. The day will include election of officers and the Mission U study will be "Living as a Covenant Community" presented by Mary Ann Cielsak from St. Louis.
Annual UMW meeting will be held at Lebanon United Methodist Church Sept. 29 and 30.
Circle attendance for the meeting was: Esther -- eight; Hope -- zero; Mary and Martha -- six; and Members-at-large -- two.
The Esther Circle will host the Jackson Manor Birthday Party at 1:45 p.m. on Monday and the Mary and Martha Circle will host on Oct. 9.
The next SEMO Food Bank work day will be Sept. 25 and the church van will leave at 8:15 a.m.
Sharefest will be held Sept. 30 in Dexter, Missouri. Amanda Bond will attend with the youth.
The UMW Mission Team will meet to assemble school kits and work on the 2018 budget. The date was set at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The nominating committee will have a slate of officers for the Oct. 10 meeting. Those on the committee are Penny Green, Sandy Hastings and Donna Mason.
Scheduling a trip to see Bald Knob Cross was discussed. A tentative date of Oct. 27 was set. Klaproth will contact the Rev. Bill Minor to see if he can attend with the group.
Members were reminded about the stamp ministry and Best Choice Labels.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 and the Mission Team will be in charge of refreshments.
The meeting was closed with a reading from the prayer calendar and the program was a video on the importance of recycling.
A salad luncheon was served with the church staff as guests.
-- From staff reports
