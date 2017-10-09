Club news 9-10-17

New McKendree UMW

The New McKendree United Methodist Women met Tuesday in the church fellowship hall with 16 members present and one guest, Margie Roberts, from New Salem UMW. Mary Klaproth, president, opened the meeting. Klaproth announced those having birthdays this month: Mary Shelton, Pam Jones, Carol Ross and Elwanda Corbin.

Pam Buck, secretary, read the minutes from the previous meeting and they were approved as read. Marilyn Fronabarger gave a treasurer's report of $3,650.41 local funds on hand.

Chairperson reports:

Spiritual Growth: Julie Combs gave a devotional written by Linda Estes about planning for the eclipse and planning for the return of Christ.

Program Resources: Klaproth said new books purchased are in the library.

Social Action: September collection will be School Kits and October will be World Thank Offering.

Mission Ribbons: Millie Rose brought ribbons for purchase.

The Mini Mission U Fall District Meeting will be held on Sept. 16 at Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville. Registration is due Saturday. The day will include election of officers and the Mission U study will be "Living as a Covenant Community" presented by Mary Ann Cielsak from St. Louis.

Annual UMW meeting will be held at Lebanon United Methodist Church Sept. 29 and 30.

Circle attendance for the meeting was: Esther -- eight; Hope -- zero; Mary and Martha -- six; and Members-at-large -- two.