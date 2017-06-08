Club news 8-6-17

FCE Lamplighter Club met July 27 in the home of Judy Strickland, president. Strickland called the meeting to order by leading the members in "The Pledge of Allegiance" and singing the club collect. For the devotion she read "A Month of Mondays 21. Roll call was "How I Use My Phone" and "My Favorite Ice Cream Flavor."
JoAnn Hahs read the June minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Both were approved and placed on record as read.
Autism Sew Day will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 26 in the lower level of the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson. The Fall District meeting will be Oct. 5 at Doniphan United Methodist Church in Doniphan, Missouri, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. The MAFCE Conference will be help Aug. 28 through 30 in Columbia, Missouri.
Karen McLane gave a program titled, "How to Boost Your Brain and Improve Your Memory." After the presentation, Verla Mangels and Dorothy Hahs gave a hands-on program about cake decorating. Each lady was given a plain iced cupcake, and Hahs demonstrated how to decorate it with the different icing tips.
July birthday celebrants were Dodie Eisenhauer and Hahs.
Roberta Allen will host the Aug. 17 meeting in her home at 1 p.m. Teresa Hinklebein and Verla Mangels will celebrate August birthdays.
-- From staff reports
