All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 6, 2017

Club news 8-6-17

FCE Lamplighter Club met July 27 in the home of Judy Strickland, president. Strickland called the meeting to order by leading the members in "The Pledge of Allegiance" and singing the club collect. For the devotion she read "A Month of Mondays 21. Roll call was "How I Use My Phone" and "My Favorite Ice Cream Flavor."...

FCE Lamplighter Club

FCE Lamplighter Club met July 27 in the home of Judy Strickland, president. Strickland called the meeting to order by leading the members in "The Pledge of Allegiance" and singing the club collect. For the devotion she read "A Month of Mondays 21. Roll call was "How I Use My Phone" and "My Favorite Ice Cream Flavor."

JoAnn Hahs read the June minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Both were approved and placed on record as read.

Autism Sew Day will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 26 in the lower level of the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson. The Fall District meeting will be Oct. 5 at Doniphan United Methodist Church in Doniphan, Missouri, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. The MAFCE Conference will be help Aug. 28 through 30 in Columbia, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Karen McLane gave a program titled, "How to Boost Your Brain and Improve Your Memory." After the presentation, Verla Mangels and Dorothy Hahs gave a hands-on program about cake decorating. Each lady was given a plain iced cupcake, and Hahs demonstrated how to decorate it with the different icing tips.

July birthday celebrants were Dodie Eisenhauer and Hahs.

Roberta Allen will host the Aug. 17 meeting in her home at 1 p.m. Teresa Hinklebein and Verla Mangels will celebrate August birthdays.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy