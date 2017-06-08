Club news 8-6-17

FCE Lamplighter Club

FCE Lamplighter Club met July 27 in the home of Judy Strickland, president. Strickland called the meeting to order by leading the members in "The Pledge of Allegiance" and singing the club collect. For the devotion she read "A Month of Mondays 21. Roll call was "How I Use My Phone" and "My Favorite Ice Cream Flavor."

JoAnn Hahs read the June minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Both were approved and placed on record as read.

Autism Sew Day will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 26 in the lower level of the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson. The Fall District meeting will be Oct. 5 at Doniphan United Methodist Church in Doniphan, Missouri, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. The MAFCE Conference will be help Aug. 28 through 30 in Columbia, Missouri.