Club news 8-21-22

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met Aug. 11 in the home of Linda Thompson. The meeting opened by saying the pledges to the United States, Missouri Flag and the National FCE Creed. The devotion was given by Linda Thompson from a book by Max Lacado, "The Fruit of the Spirit" taken from Galatians 5: 22-26. Donna Woolsey provided a game with Lois Seabaugh the winner. Two songs were sung by the group. Pennies were collected for Rural Women in Action Fund.

Thompson, vice president, presided over the meeting in the absence of Darlene McCain, president. Thompson thanked McCain and Brenda Pender for making the arrangements for the family picnic in July.

Members paid their membership dues for 2023.

The following slate of officers were presented to the members and accepted by acclamation: Mary Klaproth, president; Donna Woolsey, vice president; Sue Jones, secretary and reporter; Thompson, treasurer; Pender, cards/flowers; and McCain, songs/games. They will be installed at the Dec. 8 meeting and assume their duties on Jan. 1.

Plans were finalized to provide a beginning-of-school party for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Cape Girardeau County Council Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Town and Country FCE Club will present the devotion at the meeting.

Members were reminded of the upcoming MAFCE Annual Conference to be held Sept. 13 through 15 in Columbia, Missouri.

Klaproth presented the program. She gave a report on the 87th National FCE Conference she attended July 14 through 17 in Portland, Oregon. The theme of the conference was Be the Spark that Ignites FCE. Next year the conference will be held Aug. 4 through 6 in Erlanger, Kentucky.

Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gordonville Grill.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 with Lois Seabaugh as the hostess. Judy Niswonger will present the program. Members are to bring two Bingo prizes for the Lutheran Home.