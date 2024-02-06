Club news 8-20-23

Kage FCE Club

The Kage Family and Community Education club met Thursday, Aug. 10, at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jobyna Daume, president, called the meeting to order.

Daume gave the devotional titled "The Joy of Living", which includes giving, caring and sharing, being and seeing brings harmony into our lives.

The group participated in a word game and a trivia quiz involving FCE clubs and our nation. We also had a presentation on our favorite colors and what they revealed about our personalities.

Roll call was steps to be taken in an emergency since our area has had so much bad weather. Some were, be sure your phone is charged and with you; basement steps should be cleared; have flashlights/candles; have a plan of action; rain gear and some form of identification on your person. If possible, keep a supply of water and food in your basement or shelter.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center, because of the SEMO District Fair. We will determine if people are needed to work in a booth at that time. Also at 7 p.m. Sept. 7, the Cape County Council meeting will be at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

Daume gave a program on FCE history. The state council was formed in 1936 as a way for women involved in farming and family life to have programs pertaining to their way of life. In 1948, the membership of in-homemakers clubs reached a total of 46,000. Over time the focus of the clubs changed and the new club name Family And Community Education was introduced in 1994. Areas of literacy, family life, public policy and leadership development are covered now, with the emphasis on community service. The local clubs in Cape Girardeau County do many projects which benefit the community -- the main one being the Weighted Blankets for Autism. There is a state FCE Conference where members can learn from each other and also learn about the current programs available.

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met Thursday, Aug. 10, in the home of Brenda Pender. The meeting opened by saying the pledges to the U.S. and Missouri flags and National FCE Creed. The devotion was given by Brenda Pender titled, "If a Mountain Seems too Big". Darlene McCain furnished a game, name the kitchen tools. Pennies for Rural Women in Action were collected, and a check for $20 was approved to be sent to the state for the fund.