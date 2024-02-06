Club news 8-20-23

The Kage Family and Community Education club met Thursday, Aug. 10, at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jobyna Daume, president, called the meeting to order.
Daume gave the devotional titled "The Joy of Living", which includes giving, caring and sharing, being and seeing brings harmony into our lives.
The group participated in a word game and a trivia quiz involving FCE clubs and our nation. We also had a presentation on our favorite colors and what they revealed about our personalities.
Roll call was steps to be taken in an emergency since our area has had so much bad weather. Some were, be sure your phone is charged and with you; basement steps should be cleared; have flashlights/candles; have a plan of action; rain gear and some form of identification on your person. If possible, keep a supply of water and food in your basement or shelter.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center, because of the SEMO District Fair. We will determine if people are needed to work in a booth at that time. Also at 7 p.m. Sept. 7, the Cape County Council meeting will be at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.
Daume gave a program on FCE history. The state council was formed in 1936 as a way for women involved in farming and family life to have programs pertaining to their way of life. In 1948, the membership of in-homemakers clubs reached a total of 46,000. Over time the focus of the clubs changed and the new club name Family And Community Education was introduced in 1994. Areas of literacy, family life, public policy and leadership development are covered now, with the emphasis on community service. The local clubs in Cape Girardeau County do many projects which benefit the community -- the main one being the Weighted Blankets for Autism. There is a state FCE Conference where members can learn from each other and also learn about the current programs available.
The Town and Country FCE Club met Thursday, Aug. 10, in the home of Brenda Pender. The meeting opened by saying the pledges to the U.S. and Missouri flags and National FCE Creed. The devotion was given by Brenda Pender titled, "If a Mountain Seems too Big". Darlene McCain furnished a game, name the kitchen tools. Pennies for Rural Women in Action were collected, and a check for $20 was approved to be sent to the state for the fund.
The business meeting was presided over by Mary Klaproth. Shirley Heise and Judy Niswonger were thanked for making the arrangements for the family picnic in July.
Klaproth gave a report on the 87th National FCE Conference she attended Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 3 through 6, in Erlanger, Kentucky. The theme of the conference was Empowering Volunteers -- Celebrating our Past. Workshops were presented on ovarian cancer, music therapy and others. Next year's conference will be in Erlanger.
Plans were finalized for a back-to-school party for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14. Members were encouraged to attend the MAFCE Conference to be held Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 19 through 21, in Columbia, Missouri.
Membership dues were collected for 2024.
Club out will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Rosati's Pizza in Cape Girardeau. The club will receive 10% of their sales for the day.
It was decided to retain the same officers for 2024. They are Klaproth, president; Donna Woolsey, vice president; Sue Jones, secretary/reporter; Linda Thompson, treasurer; Pender, cards/flowers; and McCain, games/songs.
The Cape Girardeau County FCE Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m.on Thursday, Sept. 7, at University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. The club plans to meet on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to attend the SEMO District Fair.
The Southeast Fall District meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. The weighted blanket workday will be held Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the extension center.
The program on butterflies was presented by McCain.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the home of Linda Thompson. Members are to bring Bingo prizes for Lutheran Home. Heise will present the program.
