Club news 8-20-17

The Oak Ridge FCE Homemaker's Club met on June 20 at the Las Brisas Restaurant in Fruitland. The meeting was called to order after the members enjoyed a number of delicious traditional Mexican dishes. Hostess was Peggy Barks, who treated everyone to flan, a Mexican dessert, after the meal.
Jean Rehak, president, presided over the meeting. The devotion was given by Marilyn Retherford. Roll call was answered by 13 members and three guests who related parental advice from either their father or mother while they were growing up. The minutes were read and the treasurer's report was given. Both were approved as read. Billie Criddle reported that the CashBook Journal had published a picture of members of this club in 1913. Two of her husband's aunts were in the picture.
No conclusion was reached on the proposal by Dortha Strack that the FCE club recognition of the years each member had belonged to the FCE be changed to the year the number was reached instead of the year after. Members were urged to consult their membership to determine their opinions on the matter.
It was reported that no members had indicated that they planned to attend the National FCE conference to be held in Omaha, Nebraska, held July 20 through 23. Two members, Barbara Barks and June Peetz plan to attend the MFCE conference in Columbia, Missouri, from Aug. 28 through 30.
The International meal in August will feature foods from England. Rehak plans to serve special foods at the August meeting. Members were encouraged to bring English entrees or desserts.
Retherford reported the club had received a certificate showing the club had sent more than 1,000 Christmas cards to members of the Armed Forces and were the No. 1 group in both Missouri and the United States.
Gustavo, a co-manager of Las Brisas, presented a very informative program on Mexican foods and customs. Members asked him many questions about the differences in some of the entrees.
Retherford had a game where members related the most unusual sight they had never before witnessed. The winner had seen a deer giving birth in the middle of a road!
The group decided to meet at the home of Debbie Baughn on Aug. 21 to watch the solar eclipse. Brandtner obtained special glasses for the group to wear during their viewing of the eclipse.
The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE club met on July 18 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. Vicki Scherer was hostess. The meeting was called to order by President Jean Rehak. The devotion was given by Scherer, whose theme as hostess was "Christmas in July." She read two poems by Helen Steiner Rice: "Christmas in July" and "The Gift of Friendship." Roll call was answered by 11 members and a guest, who told what they and their families had done to celebrate Independence Day. Peggy Barks, secretary, read the minutes of the June meeting, which were approved as read. Pat Hecht, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report, which was also approved.
Rehak gave the program on budgeting from Hearthfire #48, as well as a short program on the pros and cons of participating in the reverse mortgage.
The group selected donating school supplies to the Oak Ridge School as their project for July. Members were reminded of the meeting at Baughn's home to watch the solar eclipse on Monday.
The Town and Country FCE Club met on Aug. 10 in the home of Sue Jones. Jones gave the devotion entitled, "God Always Gives Grace" by Max Lucado. The Books of the Bible quiz was provided by Mary Klaproth. Jones and Darlene McCain tied with the most correct answers. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected and it was voted to give $20 to Missouri FCE for Pennies for Friendship for the ACWW organization.
Members provided root beer floats for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center for their summer wrap-up party on Aug. 8.
Klaproth reported that 35 people attended the FCE sponsored trip to The Muny to see the musical "All Shook Up" on July 18.
The following officers were elected and will assume their duties Jan. 1. The officers include Linda Thompson, president; Donna Woolsey, vice president; Darlene McCain, secretary and reporter; Mary Klaproth, treasurer; Lois Seabaugh, cards and flowers; and Karen Murphy, games. The officers will be installed by Jones on Dec. 14.
Members completed their membership forms for 2018 and paid their yearly dues at the meeting.
The club will plan to meet on Monday to view the eclipse together as a club.
The club will meet at 5 p.m. on Sept. 12 at West Park Mall parking lot to go to the SEMO District Fair as a group.
Plans were finalized for the club to go on a one-day trip to St. Louis on Sept. 15.
The following announcements were made:
The MAFCE Annual Conference will be held Aug. 28 through 30 in Columbia, Missouri. Betty Brown, member of Town and Country FCE Club, will present a program on Laughter Yoga. Mary Klaproth also plans to attend the meeting.
The Cape County FCE quarterly Council Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the University of Missouri Extension Center. Several programs were suggested for upcoming Leader Training Sessions.
Weighted blanket work day will be at 9 a.m. on Sept. 26 beginning at the University of Missouri Extension Center. The blankets will later be given to the Autism Center in Cape Girardeau.
The fall district meeting will be hosted by Ripley County in Doniphan, Missouri, on Oct. 5.
A hands-on program was presented by Alyse Gremaud of Perryville, Missouri, on decorating cakes, cupcakes and cookies. Gremaud demonstrated the different designs that can be made with different decorating tips. Each member had a cookie to decorate. Gremaud teaches 4-H members to decorate cakes and cookies.
In addition, all members participated in the discussion of Hearth Fire #58, "Someone's Asking ... What Are Your Fingers Saying, When You're Typing on Electronic Devices?"
Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Golden Corral in Cape Girardeau.
The next meeting will be hosted by Donna Woolsey at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. Lois Seabaugh will present the program, "A Matter of Balance." Members are to bring bingo prizes for the Lutheran Home to the meeting in September.
Kage FCE met Aug. 10 with Dortha Strack presiding at the meeting attended by 10 members and a guest, Wilma Camp.
Announcements included the County Council meeting Sept. 7, Autism Sewing Day on Sept. 26 at the University of Missouri Extension Office, and an invitation from Sharon Aldredge to an open house at her home from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Strack asked members to designate times they would be attendants at the 4-H Building at the SEMO District Fair.
Next month's regular meeting date was moved to Sept. 21 because of the fair.
This month's project was food for FISH Food Pantry. Next month a donation will be given to Alzheimer's Association.
The election resulted in a vote to retain this year's officers for next year: Strack, president; Jobyna Daume, vice president; Marian Kramer, secretary; and Judie Herbst, treasurer.
Barbara Schaffner, hostess, presented a program on Alzheimer's disease.
-- From staff reports