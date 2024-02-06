Club news 8-20-17

A change has been made to this article.

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge FCE Homemaker's Club met on June 20 at the Las Brisas Restaurant in Fruitland. The meeting was called to order after the members enjoyed a number of delicious traditional Mexican dishes. Hostess was Peggy Barks, who treated everyone to flan, a Mexican dessert, after the meal.

Jean Rehak, president, presided over the meeting. The devotion was given by Marilyn Retherford. Roll call was answered by 13 members and three guests who related parental advice from either their father or mother while they were growing up. The minutes were read and the treasurer's report was given. Both were approved as read. Billie Criddle reported that the CashBook Journal had published a picture of members of this club in 1913. Two of her husband's aunts were in the picture.

No conclusion was reached on the proposal by Dortha Strack that the FCE club recognition of the years each member had belonged to the FCE be changed to the year the number was reached instead of the year after. Members were urged to consult their membership to determine their opinions on the matter.

It was reported that no members had indicated that they planned to attend the National FCE conference to be held in Omaha, Nebraska, held July 20 through 23. Two members, Barbara Barks and June Peetz plan to attend the MFCE conference in Columbia, Missouri, from Aug. 28 through 30.

The International meal in August will feature foods from England. Rehak plans to serve special foods at the August meeting. Members were encouraged to bring English entrees or desserts.

Retherford reported the club had received a certificate showing the club had sent more than 1,000 Christmas cards to members of the Armed Forces and were the No. 1 group in both Missouri and the United States.

Gustavo, a co-manager of Las Brisas, presented a very informative program on Mexican foods and customs. Members asked him many questions about the differences in some of the entrees.

Retherford had a game where members related the most unusual sight they had never before witnessed. The winner had seen a deer giving birth in the middle of a road!

The group decided to meet at the home of Debbie Baughn on Aug. 21 to watch the solar eclipse. Brandtner obtained special glasses for the group to wear during their viewing of the eclipse.

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE club met on July 18 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. Vicki Scherer was hostess. The meeting was called to order by President Jean Rehak. The devotion was given by Scherer, whose theme as hostess was "Christmas in July." She read two poems by Helen Steiner Rice: "Christmas in July" and "The Gift of Friendship." Roll call was answered by 11 members and a guest, who told what they and their families had done to celebrate Independence Day. Peggy Barks, secretary, read the minutes of the June meeting, which were approved as read. Pat Hecht, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report, which was also approved.

Rehak gave the program on budgeting from Hearthfire #48, as well as a short program on the pros and cons of participating in the reverse mortgage.

The group selected donating school supplies to the Oak Ridge School as their project for July. Members were reminded of the meeting at Baughn's home to watch the solar eclipse on Monday.

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met on Aug. 10 in the home of Sue Jones. Jones gave the devotion entitled, "God Always Gives Grace" by Max Lucado. The Books of the Bible quiz was provided by Mary Klaproth. Jones and Darlene McCain tied with the most correct answers. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected and it was voted to give $20 to Missouri FCE for Pennies for Friendship for the ACWW organization.

Members provided root beer floats for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center for their summer wrap-up party on Aug. 8.

Klaproth reported that 35 people attended the FCE sponsored trip to The Muny to see the musical "All Shook Up" on July 18.

The following officers were elected and will assume their duties Jan. 1. The officers include Linda Thompson, president; Donna Woolsey, vice president; Darlene McCain, secretary and reporter; Mary Klaproth, treasurer; Lois Seabaugh, cards and flowers; and Karen Murphy, games. The officers will be installed by Jones on Dec. 14.

Members completed their membership forms for 2018 and paid their yearly dues at the meeting.