Club news 8-2-20

Lamplighters FCE

The July 16, 2020 meeting of Lamplighters FCE was held in the home of Jo Ann Hahs. Members gathered at noon for a salad with homemade dressings luncheon. The hostess supplied the lettuces and the homemade dressings while members supplied all the trimmings. As members ate, information about the health benefits of different oils and vinegars were given. Two dressings received high ratings -- the homemade ranch dressing and the honey mustard vinaigrette.

Following the luncheon, Judy Strickland, president, called the monthly meeting to order. The hostess gave a devotional reading entitled "A Piece of Cake." Attendees answered roll call with the name of their favorite salad dressing. Minutes and treasurer's report were read, approved and placed on file.

There were a few items of business brought before the group: SEMO Fair has been canceled; as voted at the annual conference in 2019, there will be a $5 membership dues increase for 2021 FCE calendar year; and Verla Mangels is on the nominating committee for Cape Girardeau County FCE officers. To be prepared for future autism sew days, Mangels took materials home to sew while other members plan to gather and work on making items.