Club news 8-18-19

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE club met Aug. 8 with Lois Seabaugh, the hostess. Seabaugh gave the devotion, One Room School. Roll call was answered to what room do you plan to start dealing with your stuff.

The program was presented by Donna Wolsey on, time to deal with your stuff, what to keep, what to let go.

After the program, the business meeting was conducted. The minutes were read by Mary Klaproth and approved. Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report. Pennies for Coins for Friendship were collected. A motion was made and approved to send $25 to the state for the ACWW Coins for Friendship.

Donna Wolsey, chairperson of the nomination committee, presented the following slate of officers for 2020: Mary Klaproth, president; Donna Woolsey, vice president; Sue Jones, secretayr and reporter; Shirley Heise, cards and flowers; and Brenda Pender, games.

The officers were elected and will assume their duties on Jan. 1. The position of treasurer will be filled at the Sept. 12 meeting.

Klaproth gave a report on attending the National FCE Conference held July 18 through 21 at the Hotel Marriott in St. Louis. The keynote speaker was Bonnie Teeples, from Oregon who is the U.S. President to ACWW. Two new Hearth Fire's were introduced: Someone's in the Kitchen ... Using new kitchen gadgets and Someone's asking ... What is ACWW and How Does FCE Fit in?" FCL training was done on Driving Ms. Daisy, Communicating in the 21st Century and Lasagna Gardening. The conference in 2020 will be in Portland, Oregon on July 23rd to July 26th.