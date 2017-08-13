Club news 8-13-17

Brynn Myers, graduate of Oak Ridge High School, has been awarded a scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University by Chapter BI of the PEO Sisterhood in Cape Girardeau. Myers was the valedictorian of the 2017 graduating class.
The selection committee included Trudy Lee, Beverly Hahs, president of BI, and Linda Gosche, chairman.
PEO is a philanthropic educational organization founded to help women obtain their dreams, goals and achievements in education. Chapter BI PEO was founded in 1911 and is the oldest chapter in Southeast Missouri.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.