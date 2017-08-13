All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 13, 2017

Club news 8-13-17

Brynn Myers, graduate of Oak Ridge High School, has been awarded a scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University by Chapter BI of the PEO Sisterhood in Cape Girardeau. Myers was the valedictorian of the 2017 graduating class. The selection committee included Trudy Lee, Beverly Hahs, president of BI, and Linda Gosche, chairman...

Shown from left are: Trudy Lee; Beverly Hahs, president; Brynn Myers, recipient; and Linda Gosche, chairman.
Shown from left are: Trudy Lee; Beverly Hahs, president; Brynn Myers, recipient; and Linda Gosche, chairman.Submitted photo

Chapter BI of the PEO Sisterhood

Brynn Myers, graduate of Oak Ridge High School, has been awarded a scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University by Chapter BI of the PEO Sisterhood in Cape Girardeau. Myers was the valedictorian of the 2017 graduating class.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The selection committee included Trudy Lee, Beverly Hahs, president of BI, and Linda Gosche, chairman.

PEO is a philanthropic educational organization founded to help women obtain their dreams, goals and achievements in education. Chapter BI PEO was founded in 1911 and is the oldest chapter in Southeast Missouri.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy