Club news 7-9-17

Missouri Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs

Cindy Jenks of Fairdealing, Missouri, was elected president of the Missouri Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs on July 1 at its annual convention. This year, the convention was hosted by the Cass County Democratic Women and was held in Jefferson City, Missouri, at the Capitol Plaza Hotel June 30 through July 2. The annual convention next year also will be held in Jefferson City at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and hosted by the 8th Congressional District Missouri Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs.

Lamplighter FCE Club

Lamplighter members met June 15 at Sandy's Place Restaurant in the Cape Girardeau Airport. This was a birthday celebration for all the members. President Judy Strickland called the meeting to order with members repeating the club collect. She gave a devotional thought, "Availability," from a Julie Norris devotional book. Members answered roll call by sharing their favorite gift card.

The minutes were read, corrections made and the treasurer's report was given. Both the minutes and treasurer's report were placed on file.

Jackie Kurre made a motion that the club donate $125 to the Oak Ridge R-6 Foundation to apply toward purchasing protective glasses for the students to use for the solar eclipse Aug. 21. The motion was seconded by Sharon Bogenpohl.