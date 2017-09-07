Club news 7-9-17

Cindy Jenks of Fairdealing, Missouri, was elected president of the Missouri Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs on July 1 at its annual convention. This year, the convention was hosted by the Cass County Democratic Women and was held in Jefferson City, Missouri, at the Capitol Plaza Hotel June 30 through July 2. The annual convention next year also will be held in Jefferson City at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and hosted by the 8th Congressional District Missouri Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs.
Lamplighter members met June 15 at Sandy's Place Restaurant in the Cape Girardeau Airport. This was a birthday celebration for all the members. President Judy Strickland called the meeting to order with members repeating the club collect. She gave a devotional thought, "Availability," from a Julie Norris devotional book. Members answered roll call by sharing their favorite gift card.
The minutes were read, corrections made and the treasurer's report was given. Both the minutes and treasurer's report were placed on file.
Jackie Kurre made a motion that the club donate $125 to the Oak Ridge R-6 Foundation to apply toward purchasing protective glasses for the students to use for the solar eclipse Aug. 21. The motion was seconded by Sharon Bogenpohl.
The July 27 roll call, "How do you use your phone?" will remain as printed in the yearbook. Members discussed thoughts on when a member should receive their FCE membership pins. The decision was for members to receive their pin on their anniversary year. This will be shared at the September county council meeting.
Jo Ann Hahs and Strickland are making tote bags for the MAFCE Conference and could use some heavy material like duck cloth. Both Linda Sebaugh and Dorothy Hahs had some they would be willing to donate.
Because club members were celebrating their birthday during the June meeting, a gift card exchange was held. Each member drew a number, and that was the order in which a gift card was chosen. After members enjoyed their meal at Sandy's and the meeting was adjourned, some members went to see the movie, "Everything, Everything."
Members were reminded about the NAFCE Conference in Omaha, Nebraska, on July 20 to 23 as well as the MAFCE Conference in Columbia, Missouri, on Aug. 28 to 30.
The next club meeting will be held at 1 p.m. July 27 at Strickland's home. Upcoming birthdays in July will be Dodie Eisenhauer on July 12 and Dorothy Hahs on July 28.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.