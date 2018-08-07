All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 7, 2018

Club news 7-8-18

The Town and Country FCE Club met on June 14, for the club's 52nd anniversary at The Riverhouse in Scott City. Hostesses were Judy Niswonger, Shirley Heise and Joyce King. There were nine members and four guests present. Mary Klaproth's daughters, Debbie, Tammy and Kim and Sue Jones' guest, Dorothy Farrow, joined the party. Each member paid for their meal and the hostesses provided an anniversary sheet cake...

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE Club met on June 14, for the club's 52nd anniversary at The Riverhouse in Scott City. Hostesses were Judy Niswonger, Shirley Heise and Joyce King. There were nine members and four guests present. Mary Klaproth's daughters, Debbie, Tammy and Kim and Sue Jones' guest, Dorothy Farrow, joined the party. Each member paid for their meal and the hostesses provided an anniversary sheet cake.

Linda Thompson, president, called a short business meeting. Darlene McCain, secretary, read the minutes and Klaproth, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report. Both reports were approved. Pennies for Friendship were collected.

Under old business, Thompson thanked all members who brought snacks and served at the end-of-school party at Parkview State School and thanked Donna Woolsey for picking up the ice cream cups for the party. Lois Seabaugh was also thanked for delivering the books for newborns to Southeast Hospital.

Klaproth reported there were 24 workers attending the sew day for Autism at the Jackson Extension Center. There were 31 blankets, 33 lap lads and five snakes completed.

Under new business, for the club's June community project, Klaproth picked up two window fans to be delivered the Salvation Army and 10 large print word search books delivered to the Lutheran Home for bingo prizes. Each member also brought two items for bingo prizes. Delivery date was set for June 22 with club out scheduled after delivery of the projects.

Thompson reported on the trip to see "Singin' in the Rain" at The Muny in St. Louis on June 28. There were 48 people who sent reservations to attend.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the family picnic. Klaproth and Jones will be hostesses. The location for the picnic will be announced later.

Lamplighter FCE Club

Lamplighter members met June 20 at the First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge parking lot for a road trip to the Shawnee Country Store and the hydroponic green houses in Ava, Illinois. After visiting the two places, the group had lunch at Reid's Harvest House in Chester, Illinois. This was a birthday celebration for all the members. Each member brought a wrapped or bagged $10 fashion accessory.

After lunch, president Judy Strickland called the meeting to order. She reminded members to bring books for newborns to the July meeting. She asked for three volunteers to serve on the nominating committee for officers for 2019. Verla Mangels, Linda Sebaugh and Judy Strickland volunteered to serve.

After a brief business meeting, each member was given a letter and when her letter was called, she choose a birthday present. Bev Meyer led the group in games with prizes awarded to each winner. Everyone went home with a prize.

Meyer will host the July 19 meeting to be held at 1 p.m. Please bring books for newborns.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December openin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy