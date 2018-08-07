Club news 7-8-18

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE Club met on June 14, for the club's 52nd anniversary at The Riverhouse in Scott City. Hostesses were Judy Niswonger, Shirley Heise and Joyce King. There were nine members and four guests present. Mary Klaproth's daughters, Debbie, Tammy and Kim and Sue Jones' guest, Dorothy Farrow, joined the party. Each member paid for their meal and the hostesses provided an anniversary sheet cake.

Linda Thompson, president, called a short business meeting. Darlene McCain, secretary, read the minutes and Klaproth, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report. Both reports were approved. Pennies for Friendship were collected.

Under old business, Thompson thanked all members who brought snacks and served at the end-of-school party at Parkview State School and thanked Donna Woolsey for picking up the ice cream cups for the party. Lois Seabaugh was also thanked for delivering the books for newborns to Southeast Hospital.

Klaproth reported there were 24 workers attending the sew day for Autism at the Jackson Extension Center. There were 31 blankets, 33 lap lads and five snakes completed.

Under new business, for the club's June community project, Klaproth picked up two window fans to be delivered the Salvation Army and 10 large print word search books delivered to the Lutheran Home for bingo prizes. Each member also brought two items for bingo prizes. Delivery date was set for June 22 with club out scheduled after delivery of the projects.

Thompson reported on the trip to see "Singin' in the Rain" at The Muny in St. Louis on June 28. There were 48 people who sent reservations to attend.