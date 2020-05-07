Club news 7-5-20

Six members of the Cape Girardeau FCE County Council met June 4 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Agnes Wachter, president, called the meeting to order. Wachter shared a devotional entitled "God Works in Mysterious Ways."
Minutes were read and corrected. A written treasurer's report was given, plus additional information was given to explain how figures shown were obtained. The reports were then accepted and placed on file.
Attendees were reminded that All Clubs Day in March, the National FCE Conference in July, the Missouri FCE Conference in August and the weighted item sew day in June were all canceled. But the fall district meeting is to be held on Oct. 6 at the Temple Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Mini lessons on topics chosen for the state conference will be given as well as membership certificates, county achievements awards and program of work reports will be presented. Town and Country and Cheerful Country Doers are to furnish centerpieces for the meeting.
Other changes were discussed. Town and Country will host the All Clubs Day in 2021. Because of missed meetings, a new schedule for hosting was approved. Membership packets will be distributed after the membership forms arrive from the National treasurer. Autism sew day is on hold and a date will be set when circumstances allow. National Day of the Family will be recognized during the week of Oct. 4 through10.
The September council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 3. Kage will have the devotional. At this meeting, the nominating committee, Judie Herbst, Verla Mangels and Linda Thompson, will present a slate of officers for the two-year terms of president-elect, secretary and treasurer.
When the Covid-19 shutdown began, all Lamplighters FCE meetings ceased. When restrictions eased, Lamplighters FCE met on June 18 at the First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order.
Minutes were read and approved. The treasurer's report was given and placed on file.
The president shared she and Jo Ann Hahs attended the state board meeting where the decision was made to cancel the state conference scheduled to be held at the end of August. Instead mini lessons based on materials original;y planned for the state conference will be given at the district fall meetings.
Also, since most all things planned for the club for the months of March through May were cancelled, members then spent the remainder of the meeting working to rearrange the programs and activities for the rest of the year.
Certificates recognizing their contribution to the "Friend of Our Troops" Christmas card program were given to Lamplighters FCE, Verla Mangels, Strickland and Hahs. Members were urged to begin collecting and getting cards ready for this year's mailing.
The next meeting is scheduled for noon July 16 at the home of Hahs. A salad luncheon will be held as the program on homemade dressing is given. Mangels will present a program based on Hearth Fire #47 entitled "Fit and Fabulous."
-- From staff reports
