Club news 7-5-20

Cape Girardeau FCE County Council

Six members of the Cape Girardeau FCE County Council met June 4 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Agnes Wachter, president, called the meeting to order. Wachter shared a devotional entitled "God Works in Mysterious Ways."

Minutes were read and corrected. A written treasurer's report was given, plus additional information was given to explain how figures shown were obtained. The reports were then accepted and placed on file.

Attendees were reminded that All Clubs Day in March, the National FCE Conference in July, the Missouri FCE Conference in August and the weighted item sew day in June were all canceled. But the fall district meeting is to be held on Oct. 6 at the Temple Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Mini lessons on topics chosen for the state conference will be given as well as membership certificates, county achievements awards and program of work reports will be presented. Town and Country and Cheerful Country Doers are to furnish centerpieces for the meeting.

Other changes were discussed. Town and Country will host the All Clubs Day in 2021. Because of missed meetings, a new schedule for hosting was approved. Membership packets will be distributed after the membership forms arrive from the National treasurer. Autism sew day is on hold and a date will be set when circumstances allow. National Day of the Family will be recognized during the week of Oct. 4 through10.

The September council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 3. Kage will have the devotional. At this meeting, the nominating committee, Judie Herbst, Verla Mangels and Linda Thompson, will present a slate of officers for the two-year terms of president-elect, secretary and treasurer.