NewsJuly 30, 2017

Club news 7-30-17

The High Noon Toastmasters Club elected officers for the year of July 2017 through June 2018. They are Andrew Welter of Cape Girardeau, president; Aaron Huey of Cape Girardeau, vice president of education; Mark Schutte of Cape Girardeau, vice president of membership; Chance Franklin of Jackson, vice president of public relations; Dr. William E. Meyer of Cape Girardeau, secretary/treasurer; and Bob Hill of McClure, Illinois, sergeant at arms...

High Noon Toastmasters

The High Noon Toastmasters Club elected officers for the year of July 2017 through June 2018. They are Andrew Welter of Cape Girardeau, president; Aaron Huey of Cape Girardeau, vice president of education; Mark Schutte of Cape Girardeau, vice president of membership; Chance Franklin of Jackson, vice president of public relations; Dr. William E. Meyer of Cape Girardeau, secretary/treasurer; and Bob Hill of McClure, Illinois, sergeant at arms.

Toastmasters strive to build communication and speaking skills. High Noon Toastmasters meet weekly on Tuesday at the Church of Christ fellowship hall at 328 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. The program begins at noon. The club celebrated its 57th anniversary in March.

Guests are welcome. For more information, call (573) 334-3130.

Kage FCE Club

Kage FCE visited residents at Capetown Assisted Living on July 13 and joined them in hearing a program about identifying Missouri birds. The program was presented by volunteers from Missouri Conservation Nature Center.

After the program and refreshments provided by Sarah Ross, hostess, Kage members moved to another room, and vice president Jobyna Daume conducted a short meeting. Seven members and guest Nelda Crader, resident at Capetown and member of Oak Ridge FCE, answered roll call "Do you feed birds?" Ross read a devotion by Red Skelton about the Pledge of Allegiance.

-- From staff reports

Community News
