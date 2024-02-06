Club news 7-30-17

High Noon Toastmasters

The High Noon Toastmasters Club elected officers for the year of July 2017 through June 2018. They are Andrew Welter of Cape Girardeau, president; Aaron Huey of Cape Girardeau, vice president of education; Mark Schutte of Cape Girardeau, vice president of membership; Chance Franklin of Jackson, vice president of public relations; Dr. William E. Meyer of Cape Girardeau, secretary/treasurer; and Bob Hill of McClure, Illinois, sergeant at arms.

Toastmasters strive to build communication and speaking skills. High Noon Toastmasters meet weekly on Tuesday at the Church of Christ fellowship hall at 328 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. The program begins at noon. The club celebrated its 57th anniversary in March.

Guests are welcome. For more information, call (573) 334-3130.