Club news 7-25-21

Town & Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE Club met July 8 at the University of Missouri Extension Center for its annual picnic. The club had 15 guests for the gathering. The meal consisted of fried chicken from Food Giant and various side dishes brought by club members.

A short business meeting was held by president, Mary Klaproth. She thanked the committee consisting of Karen Murphy and Lois Seabaugh for handling all of the arrangements for the picnic. She also thanked Dean Jones for picking up the fried chicken.

Sue Jones, secretary/reporter, gave roll call and read the minutes from the June meeting. The minutes were approved as read. Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report that was approved as read and collected Pennies for Friendship.

Klaproth reminded members about the Zoom National FCE Conference on July 30 at the University of Missouri Extension Center. Members filled out a registration form to attend.

An Alzheimer's series will be presented from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. July 26 and Aug. 2 at the extension center. There is no charge, but members need to register with the extension center.

Membership dues are to be brought to the August club meeting. Under 80 years the dues will be $42.50 and over 80 years will be $37.50.