Club news 7-25-21

The Town and Country FCE Club met July 8 at the University of Missouri Extension Center for its annual picnic. The club had 15 guests for the gathering. The meal consisted of fried chicken from Food Giant and various side dishes brought by club members.
A short business meeting was held by president, Mary Klaproth. She thanked the committee consisting of Karen Murphy and Lois Seabaugh for handling all of the arrangements for the picnic. She also thanked Dean Jones for picking up the fried chicken.
Sue Jones, secretary/reporter, gave roll call and read the minutes from the June meeting. The minutes were approved as read. Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report that was approved as read and collected Pennies for Friendship.
Klaproth reminded members about the Zoom National FCE Conference on July 30 at the University of Missouri Extension Center. Members filled out a registration form to attend.
An Alzheimer's series will be presented from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. July 26 and Aug. 2 at the extension center. There is no charge, but members need to register with the extension center.
Membership dues are to be brought to the August club meeting. Under 80 years the dues will be $42.50 and over 80 years will be $37.50.
Members were encouraged to attend the MAFCE Conference on Sept. 22 and 23 in Columbia, Missouri. There are scholarships that are available.
Darlene McCain and Thompson are on the nomination committee for club officers for 2022.
If anyone is interested in attending the Muny Opera, "Sound of Music," performance it will be presented from Aug. 3 through 9. Please contact Klaproth if you plan to attend.
The next club meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the home of Thompson.
The program will be taken from a Hearth Fire publication. Members will make plans to have a back-to-school party for students at Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau.
There being no further business the meeting was adjourned by the president.
After the business meeting members and guests played bingo for entertainment.
