Club news 7-23-23

Kage FCE Club

The Kage Family and Community Education Club met July 13, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The meeting was called to order by Jobyna Daume, president.

Daume gave the devotion titled "It Works This Way" -- the more you give, the more you will get in return.

Sarah Ross read a story about "The Black Telephone" and the impact the "Information Please" lady responding had on a little boy. His initial contact came when he hit his thumb with a hammer, and his mother was out of the house. He called "Information Please," she told him to put ice on it, and she now had a friend for life.

Roll call was remembering when we had phones, our phone numbers, etc. We recalled the party lines and how a person had to watch what they said. Phones have come a long way.

Jo Dixon gave the program on "Skin -- how to protect it in the summer especially." We don't think of skin as an organ but it is the body's largest organ, weighing about 6 pounds. Dixon discussed rules for healthy skin, common skin conditions, protecting our skin from the sun and things to watch for regarding skin cancer.

Next month's program will be presented by Judie Herbst on "how to stretch your food budget."

With the SEMO District Fair coming up in September, it was decided that some members would help with the 4-H booth if needed. Due to the fair, the September Kage meeting will be one week earlier, on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Members should bring cookies, brownies, etc., to be given to Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America.