Club news 7-23-23

The Kage Family and Community Education Club met July 13, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The meeting was called to order by Jobyna Daume, president.
Daume gave the devotion titled "It Works This Way" -- the more you give, the more you will get in return.
Sarah Ross read a story about "The Black Telephone" and the impact the "Information Please" lady responding had on a little boy. His initial contact came when he hit his thumb with a hammer, and his mother was out of the house. He called "Information Please," she told him to put ice on it, and she now had a friend for life.
Roll call was remembering when we had phones, our phone numbers, etc. We recalled the party lines and how a person had to watch what they said. Phones have come a long way.
Jo Dixon gave the program on "Skin -- how to protect it in the summer especially." We don't think of skin as an organ but it is the body's largest organ, weighing about 6 pounds. Dixon discussed rules for healthy skin, common skin conditions, protecting our skin from the sun and things to watch for regarding skin cancer.
Next month's program will be presented by Judie Herbst on "how to stretch your food budget."
With the SEMO District Fair coming up in September, it was decided that some members would help with the 4-H booth if needed. Due to the fair, the September Kage meeting will be one week earlier, on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Members should bring cookies, brownies, etc., to be given to Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America.
The Town and Country FCE Club met Thursday, July 13, for its indoor family picnic at the University of Missouri Extension Center. Shirley Heise and Judy Niswonger were in charge of arrangements. The club purchased fried chicken and members brought side dishes. All members were present. Niswonger voiced the table prayer.
Heise and Niswonger led the group in playing bingo.
Mary Klaproth, president, presided over a brief business meeting. Pennies for Rural Women in Action were collected. A report was given on 10% Tuesday at T-Ravs which the club participated in. The club will participate in 10% Tuesday on Aug. 22 at Rosati's Pizza in Cape Girardeau.
Klaproth will attend the National FCE Conference in Erlanger, Kentucky, Thursday through Friday, Aug. 3 through 6.
Members were encouraged to apply for scholarships for the MAFCE Conference in Columbia, Missouri, Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 19 through 21.
Members were informed the Southeast Fall District Meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Members are to bring their 2024 yearly dues to the Thursday, Aug. 10 meeting. Dues for under 80 are $35 and 80 and over $30.90.
Club out will be at noon Saturday, July 29 at Fuel in Jackson. The next meeting will be on Thursday, Aug. 10, in the home of Brenda Pender. Darlene McCain will present the program on butterflies.
