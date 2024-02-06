Club News 7-23-17

The Town and Country FCE Club met on July 13 for the club's family picnic with family members as guests. Due to the extreme hot weather the location of the picnic was changed from the Cape Girardeau County Park to the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Darlene McCain, Alene Hamilton and Joyce King were in charge of arrangements. After enjoying the picnic dinner members played bingo.
Sue Jones, president, presided over a brief business meeting. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected. Members turned in their money due for the silly tax, which was a fundraiser for the club.
Betty Brown distributed special solar glasses to the club members to use to view the Solar Eclipse. The club will view the event as a group.
Six members planned to attend the FCE sponsored trip to The Muny to see "All Shook Up" on July 18. The club's day trip to St. Louis is rescheduled for Sept. 15. Several members will go to Kentucky to see Noah's Ark leaving on July 31.
Mary Klaproth reminded members to bring ideas for programs for 2018 to the Aug. 10 meeting and of the MAFCE Conference to be held Aug. 29 and 30 in Columbia, Missouri. It was announced the next work day to make weighted blankets will be Sept. 26.
Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Jackson Homecomers.
The next meeting will be at the home of Jones at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. Donna Woolsey will be in charge of the program on cookie/cupcake decorating. Members are asked to bring a large cookie to the meeting to decorate. Members will pay their dues for 2018 at the August meeting.
-- From staff reports
