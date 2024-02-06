All sections
NewsJuly 23, 2017

Club News 7-23-17

The Town and Country FCE Club met on July 13 for the club's family picnic with family members as guests. Due to the extreme hot weather the location of the picnic was changed from the Cape Girardeau County Park to the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Darlene McCain, Alene Hamilton and Joyce King were in charge of arrangements. After enjoying the picnic dinner members played bingo...

3 Members of the John Guild Chapter who attended the 126th Continental Congress held at DAR headquarters in Washington, DC June 28 through July 2 are shown from left Beth Biri, chapter vice regent, Standing slightly in front of her is her daughter, Isabella Biri; Morgan Lake, recording secretary general and chapter corresponding secretary; Lorilee Short, state treasurer and chapter treasurer; Cheryl Cook, state co-chair of Bluebird Transportation Committee; and Pamela Johnson, state protocol committee, chapter registrar. The Property covers a full city block and is located at 1776 D Street in Washington, DC. The chapter is proud to have these members represent us at the National Level.
3 Members of the John Guild Chapter who attended the 126th Continental Congress held at DAR headquarters in Washington, DC June 28 through July 2 are shown from left Beth Biri, chapter vice regent, Standing slightly in front of her is her daughter, Isabella Biri; Morgan Lake, recording secretary general and chapter corresponding secretary; Lorilee Short, state treasurer and chapter treasurer; Cheryl Cook, state co-chair of Bluebird Transportation Committee; and Pamela Johnson, state protocol committee, chapter registrar. The Property covers a full city block and is located at 1776 D Street in Washington, DC. The chapter is proud to have these members represent us at the National Level.

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met on July 13 for the club's family picnic with family members as guests. Due to the extreme hot weather the location of the picnic was changed from the Cape Girardeau County Park to the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Darlene McCain, Alene Hamilton and Joyce King were in charge of arrangements. After enjoying the picnic dinner members played bingo.

Sue Jones, president, presided over a brief business meeting. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected. Members turned in their money due for the silly tax, which was a fundraiser for the club.

Betty Brown distributed special solar glasses to the club members to use to view the Solar Eclipse. The club will view the event as a group.

Six members planned to attend the FCE sponsored trip to The Muny to see "All Shook Up" on July 18. The club's day trip to St. Louis is rescheduled for Sept. 15. Several members will go to Kentucky to see Noah's Ark leaving on July 31.

Mary Klaproth reminded members to bring ideas for programs for 2018 to the Aug. 10 meeting and of the MAFCE Conference to be held Aug. 29 and 30 in Columbia, Missouri. It was announced the next work day to make weighted blankets will be Sept. 26.

Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Jackson Homecomers.

The next meeting will be at the home of Jones at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. Donna Woolsey will be in charge of the program on cookie/cupcake decorating. Members are asked to bring a large cookie to the meeting to decorate. Members will pay their dues for 2018 at the August meeting.

-- From staff reports

