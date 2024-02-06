Club News 7-23-17

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met on July 13 for the club's family picnic with family members as guests. Due to the extreme hot weather the location of the picnic was changed from the Cape Girardeau County Park to the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Darlene McCain, Alene Hamilton and Joyce King were in charge of arrangements. After enjoying the picnic dinner members played bingo.

Sue Jones, president, presided over a brief business meeting. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected. Members turned in their money due for the silly tax, which was a fundraiser for the club.

Betty Brown distributed special solar glasses to the club members to use to view the Solar Eclipse. The club will view the event as a group.