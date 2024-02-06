Club News 7-22-18

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and County FCE Club met on July 12, for its annual family picnic at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. The picnic committee consisted of Mary Klaproth and Sue Jones. The club purchased fried chicken from Food Giant and members brought side dishes. Mary Klaproth voiced the table prayer. Eleven club members and 27 guests, totaling 38 were present. Shirley Heise had the most family members present.

Klaproth and Jones led the group in playing bingo. Door prize money was used for purchasing the bingo prizes.

Linda Thompson presided over a brief business meeting. Darlene McCain, secretary, read the minutes and correspondence. Klaproth, treasurer, gave the treasurer report. Both were approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were collected.

Donna Woolsey and McCain were appointed to serve on the nominating committee. The slate of offers will be voted on Aug. 9, at the next meeting. Membership dues will be collected at the August meeting.