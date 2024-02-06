All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 21, 2018

Club News 7-22-18

The Town and County FCE Club met on July 12, for its annual family picnic at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. The picnic committee consisted of Mary Klaproth and Sue Jones. The club purchased fried chicken from Food Giant and members brought side dishes. Mary Klaproth voiced the table prayer. Eleven club members and 27 guests, totaling 38 were present. Shirley Heise had the most family members present...

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and County FCE Club met on July 12, for its annual family picnic at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. The picnic committee consisted of Mary Klaproth and Sue Jones. The club purchased fried chicken from Food Giant and members brought side dishes. Mary Klaproth voiced the table prayer. Eleven club members and 27 guests, totaling 38 were present. Shirley Heise had the most family members present.

Klaproth and Jones led the group in playing bingo. Door prize money was used for purchasing the bingo prizes.

Linda Thompson presided over a brief business meeting. Darlene McCain, secretary, read the minutes and correspondence. Klaproth, treasurer, gave the treasurer report. Both were approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were collected.

Donna Woolsey and McCain were appointed to serve on the nominating committee. The slate of offers will be voted on Aug. 9, at the next meeting. Membership dues will be collected at the August meeting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Klaproth reported on the 2018 Cape Girardeau County FCE Scholarship and Missouri FCE Alumni Scholarship forms. If interested, she has the application forms to complete.

The community project for the month of August is for members to bring food pantry items. Suggested items to bring to the meeting are flour, sugar or oil.

Club Out is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Olive Garden in Cape Girardeau.

Next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9, with Lois Seabaugh as hostess. Jones will present the program on Energy Saving Game.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy