Club news 7-21-19

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE Club met on July 11 for the club's family picnic with family members as guests. Karen Murphy, Brenda Pender and Lois Seabaugh were in charge of arrangements. The club furnished fried chicken and members brought side dishes. After enjoying the picnic dinner members played bingo with the prizes furnished by the committee.

Darlene McCain, president, presided over a brief business meeting. Members answered roll call to their favorite picnic food. Mary Klaproth read the minutes. Pender gave the treasurer's report and collected pennies for "Coins for Friendship."

McCain thanked members for their help with making the carport sale a success. Klaproth planned to attend the NAFCE Conference to be held in St. Louis on July 18 through 21. She will give a report to the club about the conference at the August meeting. Klaproth gave out registration forms for the MAFCE Annual Conference which will be held Aug 27 and 28 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City. The deadline to register for the meeting is Aug. 10. She encouraged members to attend and several members are interested in attending.