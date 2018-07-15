All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 14, 2018

Club news 7-15-18

The High Noon Toastmaster Club elected officers for July 2018 through June 2019. They are: Tyler Camp of Cape Girardeau, president; Andrew Welter of Cape Girardeau, vice president -- education; Aaron Huey of Cape Girardeau, vice president -- membership; Chance Franklin of Jackson, vice president -- public relations; Dr. William E. Meyer of Cape Girardeau, secretary/treasurer; and Bob Hill of McClure, Illinois, sergeant at arms...

High Noon Toastmaster Club

The High Noon Toastmaster Club elected officers for July 2018 through June 2019. They are: Tyler Camp of Cape Girardeau, president; Andrew Welter of Cape Girardeau, vice president -- education; Aaron Huey of Cape Girardeau, vice president -- membership; Chance Franklin of Jackson, vice president -- public relations; Dr. William E. Meyer of Cape Girardeau, secretary/treasurer; and Bob Hill of McClure, Illinois, sergeant at arms.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Toastmasters strive to build communication and speaking skills. High Noon Toastmasters meet at noon every Tuesday at Church of Christ Fellowship Hall in Cape Girardeau.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy