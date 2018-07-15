Club news 7-15-18

The High Noon Toastmaster Club elected officers for July 2018 through June 2019. They are: Tyler Camp of Cape Girardeau, president; Andrew Welter of Cape Girardeau, vice president -- education; Aaron Huey of Cape Girardeau, vice president -- membership; Chance Franklin of Jackson, vice president -- public relations; Dr. William E. Meyer of Cape Girardeau, secretary/treasurer; and Bob Hill of McClure, Illinois, sergeant at arms.
Toastmasters strive to build communication and speaking skills. High Noon Toastmasters meet at noon every Tuesday at Church of Christ Fellowship Hall in Cape Girardeau.
-- From staff reports
