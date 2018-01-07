Club news 7-1-18

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met on June 19 at the Elks Club in Jackson, Missouri. The meeting was called to order by President Jean Rehak. The devotion was given by Barbara Barks. She read two poems from the Helen Steiner Rice book, "A Favorite Recipe," and "In God We Trust." Roll call was answered by six members who named their favorite person named June. Secretary Peggy Barks read the minutes from the May meeting and they were approved as read. Barbara Barks gave the treasurer's report in the absence of the Treasurer Pat Hecht.

Under old business, members discussed which school would receive the school supplies brought for the June project. It was decided that since we gave to the Jackson School last year, they would be taken to a Cape Girardeau school this year. Motion was made by Peggy Barks and seconded by Jackie Brandtner that Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau would be the targeted school this year. Motion carried.

Frances Jenkins suggested members experiment with adding cake pops to the menu for the bake sale to be held in the fall. Several members volunteered to make a batch to try out. Rehak reported the Southeast District Quarterly Meeting was held in early June and there are problems getting people to run for the county offices, particularly the president-elect. She also said that the National Convention of FCE will be in Texas in July if anyone was interested in attending.