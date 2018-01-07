All sections
NewsJune 30, 2018

Club news 7-1-18

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met on June 19 at the Elks Club in Jackson, Missouri. The meeting was called to order by President Jean Rehak. The devotion was given by Barbara Barks. She read two poems from the Helen Steiner Rice book, "A Favorite Recipe," and "In God We Trust." Roll call was answered by six members who named their favorite person named June. Secretary Peggy Barks read the minutes from the May meeting and they were approved as read. Barbara Barks gave the treasurer's report in the absence of the Treasurer Pat Hecht.

Under old business, members discussed which school would receive the school supplies brought for the June project. It was decided that since we gave to the Jackson School last year, they would be taken to a Cape Girardeau school this year. Motion was made by Peggy Barks and seconded by Jackie Brandtner that Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau would be the targeted school this year. Motion carried.

Frances Jenkins suggested members experiment with adding cake pops to the menu for the bake sale to be held in the fall. Several members volunteered to make a batch to try out. Rehak reported the Southeast District Quarterly Meeting was held in early June and there are problems getting people to run for the county offices, particularly the president-elect. She also said that the National Convention of FCE will be in Texas in July if anyone was interested in attending.

The international meal this year in September will focus on Nepal. More information will be forthcoming at a future meeting. Barbara Barks also related that the birthday cards the members brought to be sent to the veterans at the Missouri Veterans Home were delivered to the home last month.

The program was given by Jenkins on "Am I a Sugar Addict" from the Hearth Fire Series #66.

Debbie Baughn brought boxes of Christmas cards for members to address for the Military Mail project. Rehak gave out blank applications for members to distribute to anyone interested in passing them out to future applicants. The due date is Oct. 20.

The next meeting will be on July 17 at the Elks Lodge.

-- From staff reports

