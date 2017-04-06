All sections
NewsJune 4, 2017

Club news 6-4-17

Linda Sebaugh was hostess for the Lamplighter FCE Homemakers Club on May 18. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. She gave the devotion reading, "Aging, It's Good for a Laugh." Roberta Allen led the ladies in singing "Mockin' Bird Hill." Roll Call was answered by each member telling about a canning flop or memory. Verla Mangels read the April minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report

Lamplights FCE Club

Linda Sebaugh was hostess for the Lamplighter FCE Homemakers Club on May 18. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. She gave the devotion reading, "Aging, It's Good for a Laugh." Roberta Allen led the ladies in singing "Mockin' Bird Hill." Roll Call was answered by each member telling about a canning flop or memory. Verla Mangels read the April minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report.

Members brought books for newborns and Mangels volunteered to deliver them to the hospital. Mangels and Strickland worked the concession stand at the Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship with club members donating packaged treats.

Strickland reported on the spring district meeting. She also announced that members wishing to attend the National Conference and the MAFCE Conference may apply for available scholarships. The National MAFCE Conference will be held July 20 through 23 in Omaha, Nebraska. The MAFCE Conference will be held Aug. 28 through 30 in Columbia, Missouri. Strickland presented the program, dos and don'ts of food preservation.

Autism Sew Day will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Univeersity of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson, on the bottom floor.

The next meeting will be June 15. Members who plan to attend should meet at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge parking lot. Lunch will be at Sandy's Place in the airport at 11 a.m., followed by a short business meeting. After the meeting convenes, the members plan to attend a movie.

The meeting was adjourned and everyone enjoyed refreshments served by the hostess.

-- From staff reports

