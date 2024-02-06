Club news 6-30-19

The Town and Country FCE Club met June 13 at Port Cape in Cape Girardeau for the club's 53rd anniversary. Linda Thompson is a charter member of the club formed in June 1966. Sue Jones, Mary Klaproth and Darlene McCain joined the club eight months later in February 1967. Linda Thompson and Donna Woolsey were in charge of arrangements for the party. One guest was present, Debbie Klaproth Sellars. The hostesses provided an anniversary cake for the group.
The minutes were read by Klaproth, and Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report. McCain, club president, announced the club would deliver fans to the Salvation Army on June 14. The club was informed there was a waiting list for the fans. Following the delivery of the fans the club would deliver bingo prizes, brought to the meeting that night, to the Lutheran Home. McCain thanked members for helping with the end-of-school party for the students at Parkview State School.
Klaproth announced there are scholarships available for first-time attendees to the National FCE Conference in St. Louis held July 18 to 21. There are also scholarships available for first-time attendees to the Missouri State Conference on Aug. 27 and 28 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City. Klaproth encouraged members to apply for the scholarships.
Klaproth reported there were 23 workers helping make weighted blankets, lap pads and snakes June 10. Thirty-nine blankets, 30 lap pads and five snakes were made, and several were given to the Horizon Enrichment Center and the remainder to the Autism Center in Cape Girardeau. They were delivered June 12 to the Autism Center, which had a waiting list of people wanting the blankets.
The club will participate in 10% Tuesday at Gordonville Grill on July 30.
The next meeting will be the club's family picnic at 6:30 p.m. July 11. The club will provide fried chicken and members will bring side dishes. Lois Seabaugh, Karen Murphy and Brenda Pender are in charge of arrangements.
The quarterly council meeting of Cape Girardeau County FCE was held June 6 in the upstairs meeting room of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.
President Mary Klaproth called the meeting to order.
Betty Dellinger, Oak Ridge Club, gave a devotional, "Fathers are Wonderful" by Helen Rice Steiner.
Roll call was answered by 10 members representing four clubs. There were no members-at-large or guests present.
The minutes from All Clubs Day were read and approved as written. There were no correspondences received. The treasurer's report showed a balance of $2,149.72.
Jobyna Daume, Kage FCE Club, shared she had sent cards to Billie Criddle and to the McLane family following the deaths of their loved ones. Klaproth spent a few minutes remembering Karen McLane's efforts and work in FCE -- she was not only the chair for the "1979 Cape Girardeau County FCE Cookbook," but also the artist responsible for the drawing in it. she also was a past president of Cape Girardeau County FCE.
Verla Mangels, Lamplighters FCE Club, gave a report on the Reaching for the Stars Spring District Meeting held April 29 in Doniphan, Missouri. Thirty-seven district FCE members heard a program presented by MAFCE president Dana Harris, titled "Star Gazing." She emphasized the importance of thinking positive by using attributes of virtue, commitment, service, good attitude, contentment and loyalty. The afternoon program gave hints on successfully growing plants, especially tomatoes and petunias. Members were given tickets to sell for a quilt to be raffled at the state meeting.
Cape Girardeau County will be hostess for the Fall District FCE Meeting. The date of Oct. 1 was selected. To make plans for this meeting, the county officers and club presidents met June 25 at the Extension Center. Lamplighters and Oak Ridge clubs will be responsible for the door-prize centerpieces.
Linda Thompson, Town and Country FCE Club, reported due to lack of interest the June trip to The Muny was cancelled. She also suggested the tours be taken from county programing due to lack of interest among FCE members.
Four clubs were present for the signing of the National Day of the Family proclamation by the county commissioners.
The nominating committee -- Judy Strickland, (chair) Lamplighters; Betty Dellinger, Oak Ridge; and Darlene McCain, Town and Country -- is to present the name of persons willing to be vice president and corresponding secretary at the Sept. 5 council meeting.
Clubs are to discuss the possibility of changing the date of All Clubs Day from a Monday to a Thursday. Rationale: Since other council meetings are on Thursdays, this would keep the meetings on the same day of the week.
Clubs were reminded of and urged to attend the upcoming NAFCE Conference, July 18 to 21, at the Airport Marriott in St. Louis and the MAFCE Conference on Aug. 27 and 28 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, Jefferson City.
Presidents of the county clubs will receive copies of the proposed changes to the State FCE By-laws. Changes are proposed in Article V -- board/officers/chairman termination and state committee chair, and Article IX -- Club/County Council. Local members are to give input before the vote is taken at the MAFCE Conference.
The next quarterly council meeting will be 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Extension Center. Town and Country will be in charge of the devotional.
Lamplighter FCE Club members gathered June 20 at the First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge parking lot for a road trip to the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri. Upon entering the visitor's center at the memorial, we were greeted by one of the tour guides. She showed us to the viewing room, where we watched a 13-minute film about the museum and its beginning. When the film was over, we were meet in the lobby by a volunteer, Nancy.
Nancy explained the significance of the items in the museum. She then took us outside and to the Vietnam Wall. She gave us a wealth of information and answered all our questions. She explained the significance of the monetary coins people left at the wall. She also helped us find engraved names of loved ones and friends on the wall.
After the tour, we headed to Chin Chinese restaurant for lunch and the club's monthly meeting. When everyone had finished lunch and the table was cleared, president Judy Strickland called the meeting to order. She gave the devotional dedicated to Karen McLane, our longtime member who passed away last month. One of the readings was by Katherine Yee Baraquia, "When a Friend Bids Good Bye" and the other was "One or Thirty-three" by Anthony Dowson. Verla Mangels read, "The Little Things" by Kathryn Wiesenhoefer.
Strickland asked for three volunteers to serve on the nominating committee for officers for 2020. Beverly Meyer, Jackie Kurre and Verla Magels volunteered. Strickland will be on this committee as well.
JoAnn Hahs, Mangels and Strickland attended the June council meeting. Mangels said the annual tour of the county council has been discontinued due to lack of interest. JoAnn said 38 blankets, 26 lap pads and five snakes were completed on autism sew day
The National FCE meeting will be held July 19 to 22 in St. Louis. The state council meeting will be held Aug. 26 to 28 in Jefferson City.
Strickland asked if members would like to make a donation to the National Veterans Memorial. Margaret Friese made a motion a $25 donation be made, and JoAnn seconded the motion.
For roll call, Strickland called each member's name according to her birth month. That member answered the call by selecting a birthday present. When each member had a gift and the oohs and aahs were over, Bev Meyer led the group in an "Over-the-Hill" bingo game. A prize was awarded to each winner.
Mangels will host the July 18 meeting at 7 p.m. Birthday celebrants for July are Dodie Eisenhauer and Dorothy Hahs.
The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met June 18 at the home of Georgia Segraves in Cape Girardeau. The meeting was called to order by president Betty Dellinger. Twelve club members and one guest were present.
The song "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" was sung and a few words changed to honor the St. Louis Blues team winning the Stanley Cup!
A poem, "I USED TO ---," was read by Debra Baughn as a devotional.
The roll call for the month was, "Do you fly your flag on Flag Day?" The majority present said they do.
Debra Baughn gave the secretary's report, and Marilyn Retherford gave the treasurer's report. Both were accepted as read.
Retherford then discussed the number of "Books for Newborns" needed by club members. She then handed out certificates for club members who participated in the Military Mail Campaign. The club is No. 2 nationally in FCE.
Barbara Barks talked about scholarships available for the July NAFCE Conference in St. Louis and the August MAFCE State Conference in Jefferson City for first-time attendees.
Eight club members helped at the Autism Blanket Workshop on June 10 at the Extension Office in Jackson. More than 35 blankets, 34 lap pads and three snakes were made.
Jean Rehak gave out handouts on the FCE by-law changes for members to be aware of.
The service project for the month was collecting craft items, puzzles and coloring books for Jackson Manor. The items were delivered to the activity director at Jackson Manor after the meeting. A time and date -- 2 p.m. Aug. 7 -- were decided to help with bingo at the Jackson Manor.
The passing of Nelda Crader, a longtime member of the club who over the years held many club offices, was mentioned.
Segraves and Baughn gave the program on their "Journey through Genealogy." After a discussion, it was decided it is not always easy to find your distant ancestors!
After Coins for Friendship and Flower Fund were collected, the meeting adjourned.
The next meeting will be held 1 p.m. July 16 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson and will be a potluck.
-- From staff reports
