Club news 6-30-19

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met June 13 at Port Cape in Cape Girardeau for the club's 53rd anniversary. Linda Thompson is a charter member of the club formed in June 1966. Sue Jones, Mary Klaproth and Darlene McCain joined the club eight months later in February 1967. Linda Thompson and Donna Woolsey were in charge of arrangements for the party. One guest was present, Debbie Klaproth Sellars. The hostesses provided an anniversary cake for the group.

The minutes were read by Klaproth, and Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report. McCain, club president, announced the club would deliver fans to the Salvation Army on June 14. The club was informed there was a waiting list for the fans. Following the delivery of the fans the club would deliver bingo prizes, brought to the meeting that night, to the Lutheran Home. McCain thanked members for helping with the end-of-school party for the students at Parkview State School.

Klaproth announced there are scholarships available for first-time attendees to the National FCE Conference in St. Louis held July 18 to 21. There are also scholarships available for first-time attendees to the Missouri State Conference on Aug. 27 and 28 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City. Klaproth encouraged members to apply for the scholarships.

Klaproth reported there were 23 workers helping make weighted blankets, lap pads and snakes June 10. Thirty-nine blankets, 30 lap pads and five snakes were made, and several were given to the Horizon Enrichment Center and the remainder to the Autism Center in Cape Girardeau. They were delivered June 12 to the Autism Center, which had a waiting list of people wanting the blankets.

The club will participate in 10% Tuesday at Gordonville Grill on July 30.

The next meeting will be the club's family picnic at 6:30 p.m. July 11. The club will provide fried chicken and members will bring side dishes. Lois Seabaugh, Karen Murphy and Brenda Pender are in charge of arrangements.

Cape Girardeau County FCE Club

The quarterly council meeting of Cape Girardeau County FCE was held June 6 in the upstairs meeting room of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

President Mary Klaproth called the meeting to order.

Betty Dellinger, Oak Ridge Club, gave a devotional, "Fathers are Wonderful" by Helen Rice Steiner.

Roll call was answered by 10 members representing four clubs. There were no members-at-large or guests present.

The minutes from All Clubs Day were read and approved as written. There were no correspondences received. The treasurer's report showed a balance of $2,149.72.

Jobyna Daume, Kage FCE Club, shared she had sent cards to Billie Criddle and to the McLane family following the deaths of their loved ones. Klaproth spent a few minutes remembering Karen McLane's efforts and work in FCE -- she was not only the chair for the "1979 Cape Girardeau County FCE Cookbook," but also the artist responsible for the drawing in it. she also was a past president of Cape Girardeau County FCE.

Verla Mangels, Lamplighters FCE Club, gave a report on the Reaching for the Stars Spring District Meeting held April 29 in Doniphan, Missouri. Thirty-seven district FCE members heard a program presented by MAFCE president Dana Harris, titled "Star Gazing." She emphasized the importance of thinking positive by using attributes of virtue, commitment, service, good attitude, contentment and loyalty. The afternoon program gave hints on successfully growing plants, especially tomatoes and petunias. Members were given tickets to sell for a quilt to be raffled at the state meeting.

Cape Girardeau County will be hostess for the Fall District FCE Meeting. The date of Oct. 1 was selected. To make plans for this meeting, the county officers and club presidents met June 25 at the Extension Center. Lamplighters and Oak Ridge clubs will be responsible for the door-prize centerpieces.

Linda Thompson, Town and Country FCE Club, reported due to lack of interest the June trip to The Muny was cancelled. She also suggested the tours be taken from county programing due to lack of interest among FCE members.

Four clubs were present for the signing of the National Day of the Family proclamation by the county commissioners.

The nominating committee -- Judy Strickland, (chair) Lamplighters; Betty Dellinger, Oak Ridge; and Darlene McCain, Town and Country -- is to present the name of persons willing to be vice president and corresponding secretary at the Sept. 5 council meeting.

Clubs are to discuss the possibility of changing the date of All Clubs Day from a Monday to a Thursday. Rationale: Since other council meetings are on Thursdays, this would keep the meetings on the same day of the week.

Clubs were reminded of and urged to attend the upcoming NAFCE Conference, July 18 to 21, at the Airport Marriott in St. Louis and the MAFCE Conference on Aug. 27 and 28 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, Jefferson City.

Presidents of the county clubs will receive copies of the proposed changes to the State FCE By-laws. Changes are proposed in Article V -- board/officers/chairman termination and state committee chair, and Article IX -- Club/County Council. Local members are to give input before the vote is taken at the MAFCE Conference.

The next quarterly council meeting will be 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Extension Center. Town and Country will be in charge of the devotional.