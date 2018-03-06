All sections
NewsJune 2, 2018
Club News 6-3-18
Pictured from left: Gwen Nussbaum, chaplain; Linda Hutson, membership chairman; Gail Helmbach, new member; and Julie Robinson, chapter regent.Submitted by Shirley Young

John Guild Chapter NSDAR

The John Guild Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution met May 16 at Dexter Bar-B-Q in Jackson. During the meeting Gail Helmback was sworn in as a new member.

Marjorie Swan, who was celebrating her 95th birthday on that day, was presented a special by her daughter Nina and husband Ronald from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE of Cape Girardeau County met on May 15 at the home of Debbie Baugh in Fruitland.

The meeting was called to order by Jean Rehak, president. The devotion, given by Baughn, was "Take Time" from "Guideposts," and "Old Age." We also sang "God Bless America," in honor of Memorial Day. Roll call was answered by eight members and one guest, who revealed their plans for vacation. Peggy Barks, secretary, read the April minutes which were approved as read. Pat Hecht, treasurer, related the transactions in the treasurer's report, which was also approved.

Under old business, Vicki Scherer announced she would be unable to go to the state convention this summer. Betty Dellinger reported that iron-on tags were to be used for the veteran's clothing labels, but nothing had been confirmed as to when this would take place. Barbara Barks reviewed the Spring District meeting at Brazeau, Missouri, which was attended by Marilyn Retherford, Barbara Barks, Peggy Barks, Hecht and Dellinger. Rehak reminded members of which district committees they were on for 2018. The quarterly council meeting will be Thursday. It was announced that Baugh had attended the signing of the proclamation of the "Day of the Family." The treasurer reported that $50 had been sent to Southeast Missouri Therapeutic Horsemanship group. A request was made by the state president to the members to make sanitary napkin inserts to provide for indigent girls to the state convention.

The project for June is to bring school supplies for "back to school." This year they will be taken to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Cape Girardeau. The next autism weighted blanket workshop will be June 12.

The program was given by Stan Baughn, who gave us a demonstration of making homemade laundry detergent. The meeting was adjourned at 2:30, when the hostess served refreshments related to the royal wedding in England.

-- From staff reports

