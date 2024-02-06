Club news 6-26-22

A card was signed by members in appreciation for the generous gift to the club from the Inez Statler family.

Sarah Ross and Daume took fans to the Salvation Army and also items to Hope for One More. The project for July is personal items to be given to Safe House of Southeast Missouri.

A brief summary was given by Jo Dixon on the Cape County Council meeting. Nominees are needed for several positions. A list of dates was furnished to help with membership certificates.

Marian Kramer presented the program on the American Flag. She told us the history of the flag, explained the composition of the flag and the meaning of the stars and stripes. There are specific holidays the flag should be flown. She also made us aware of the proper disposition of the flag when it is no longer usable.

Herbst will present the program on 'Behavior," at the next meeting at 1 p.m. July 14, to be held at Cape County Senior Center.

-- From staff reports