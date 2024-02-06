All sections
NewsJune 25, 2022

Club news 6-26-22

Kage FCE Club met June 9 at the Cape County Senior Center. Jo Byna Daume, president, called the meeting to order. Roll call of the seven members present was how each member remembered their fathers. Some of the qualities were hard work, devotion to their families, honesty and their determination to follow through on a job...

Kage FCE Club

Kage FCE Club met June 9 at the Cape County Senior Center. Jo Byna Daume, president, called the meeting to order.

Roll call of the seven members present was how each member remembered their fathers. Some of the qualities were hard work, devotion to their families, honesty and their determination to follow through on a job.

Judie Herbst gave a devotion titled "A Walk through Summer Woods".'

Barbara Marshall gave us a riddle about Father's Day which Barbara Schaffner solved. She then read a history of "The Star Spangled Banner" written by Francis Scott Key during the war of 1812. Following that, all united in singing it.

A card was signed by members in appreciation for the generous gift to the club from the Inez Statler family.

Sarah Ross and Daume took fans to the Salvation Army and also items to Hope for One More. The project for July is personal items to be given to Safe House of Southeast Missouri.

A brief summary was given by Jo Dixon on the Cape County Council meeting. Nominees are needed for several positions. A list of dates was furnished to help with membership certificates.

Marian Kramer presented the program on the American Flag. She told us the history of the flag, explained the composition of the flag and the meaning of the stars and stripes. There are specific holidays the flag should be flown. She also made us aware of the proper disposition of the flag when it is no longer usable.

Herbst will present the program on 'Behavior," at the next meeting at 1 p.m. July 14, to be held at Cape County Senior Center.

-- From staff reports

