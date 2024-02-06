Club news 6-25-23

The Town and Country FCE Club met Thursday, June 8 at Port Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau for a dinner meeting celebrating the 57h anniversary of the club. Arrangements were handled by Lois Seabaugh and Linda Thompson.
Mary Klaproth, president, presided over a brief business meeting. Roll call was answered by the member giving the number of years she has been a member of the club. Thompson is a charter member of the club which her mother, Zola Riehn, who was president of the Daisy Extension Club, helped organize the club the first week of June, 1966. Sue Jones, Darlene McCain and Klaproth joined the following year in 1967. Pennies were collected for Rural Women in Action.
Klaproth thanked members for helping plant flowers at the University of Missouri Extension Center, hosting the end of school party for Parkview State School and delivering fans to the Salvation Army.
Donna Woolsey, Klaproth and Thompson attended the Thursday, June 1 Cape Girrardeau County council meeting and gave a brief report on the meeting. Klaproth is chairperson of nominations and president and vice president need to be filled on the county level.
McCain, Thompson, Woolsey and Woolsey's grandson, Christopher and Klaproth helped make weighted blankets on Tuesday, June. 41 weighted blankets and 25 lap pads were made that day.
Shirley Heise received the door prize.
