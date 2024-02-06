Club news 6-25-23

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE Club met Thursday, June 8 at Port Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau for a dinner meeting celebrating the 57h anniversary of the club. Arrangements were handled by Lois Seabaugh and Linda Thompson.

Mary Klaproth, president, presided over a brief business meeting. Roll call was answered by the member giving the number of years she has been a member of the club. Thompson is a charter member of the club which her mother, Zola Riehn, who was president of the Daisy Extension Club, helped organize the club the first week of June, 1966. Sue Jones, Darlene McCain and Klaproth joined the following year in 1967. Pennies were collected for Rural Women in Action.