Club news 6-25-17

The Cape Girardeau County Quarterly FCE Council met on June 1. The meeting was called to order by Barbara Barks, president. The devotion was given by Peggy Barks, member of Oak Ridge FCE Club, "Post Cards from Heaven" and "God's Way." Agnes Wachter had the roll call with 12 members present. The minutes of the March 27 Council Meeting were read by Wachter. Motion was made to accept the minutes by Mary Klaproth and seconded by Dortha Strack and was approved with corrections. Jean Rehak, Cape County FCE treasurer, gave the treasurer's report with a balance of $2,378.01. A motion was made and seconded to accept the treasurer's report. The motion carried.
Sarah Ross, correspondence secretary, gave a report that she sent out get-well cards, sympathy cards and other cards as needed. The council had a report on the leadership training that was held April 10 in Farrar, Missouri. A discussion was held about having leadership training twice a year instead of once. JoAnn Hahs and Klaproth gave a report on Child Advocacy Day held in April in Jefferson City, Missouri. Cape County took between 75 to 80 dolls to it. Hahs gave a report on the Spring District Meeting that was held on May 2 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.
Klaproth gave a report on the FCE trip to The Muny in St. Louis on July 18 to see "All Shook Up." So far 14 people have signed up.
Jackie Brandtner gave a report on the scholarship the FCE gives out.
The National FCE Meeting will be held July 13 through 16 in Omaha, Nebraska. The theme will be "Be All You Can Be."
The MAFCE Annual Conference will be Aug. 28 through 30 at Holiday Inn in Columbia, Missouri.
A discussion was held about getting membership pins at the December Council Meeting instead of waiting until the March All Clubs day. Strack made a motion and Judy Strickland seconded the motion to discuss this with each club at their meetings and then vote on it at the Sept. 7 council meeting. It was approved.
The fall district meeting was discussed and no date has been chosen yet.
The nominating committee for 2017 will have to get a vice president and corresponding secretary by the September meeting.
Members of Kage FCE enjoyed a box lunch picnic meeting June 8 at County Park South. President Dortha Strack led pledges and club collect and Judie Herbst read the devotion provided by hostess Shirley Palen. Barbara Marshall led the songs.
The tip was to put green bananas in a brown paper bag to hasten ripening.
Twelve members and a guest, Ruth Strack Hunze, answered roll call describing a location to which they wished to travel.
Demonstrations were given by two 4-H members, Eli and Ben Branden.
Shirley Palen presented the program on England. She noted a number of interesting facts, with emphasis on personal experience during her travel there.
