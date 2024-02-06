Club news 6-25-17

Cape Girardeau County Quarterly FCE Council

The Cape Girardeau County Quarterly FCE Council met on June 1. The meeting was called to order by Barbara Barks, president. The devotion was given by Peggy Barks, member of Oak Ridge FCE Club, "Post Cards from Heaven" and "God's Way." Agnes Wachter had the roll call with 12 members present. The minutes of the March 27 Council Meeting were read by Wachter. Motion was made to accept the minutes by Mary Klaproth and seconded by Dortha Strack and was approved with corrections. Jean Rehak, Cape County FCE treasurer, gave the treasurer's report with a balance of $2,378.01. A motion was made and seconded to accept the treasurer's report. The motion carried.

Sarah Ross, correspondence secretary, gave a report that she sent out get-well cards, sympathy cards and other cards as needed. The council had a report on the leadership training that was held April 10 in Farrar, Missouri. A discussion was held about having leadership training twice a year instead of once. JoAnn Hahs and Klaproth gave a report on Child Advocacy Day held in April in Jefferson City, Missouri. Cape County took between 75 to 80 dolls to it. Hahs gave a report on the Spring District Meeting that was held on May 2 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

Klaproth gave a report on the FCE trip to The Muny in St. Louis on July 18 to see "All Shook Up." So far 14 people have signed up.

Jackie Brandtner gave a report on the scholarship the FCE gives out.

The National FCE Meeting will be held July 13 through 16 in Omaha, Nebraska. The theme will be "Be All You Can Be."

The MAFCE Annual Conference will be Aug. 28 through 30 at Holiday Inn in Columbia, Missouri.

A discussion was held about getting membership pins at the December Council Meeting instead of waiting until the March All Clubs day. Strack made a motion and Judy Strickland seconded the motion to discuss this with each club at their meetings and then vote on it at the Sept. 7 council meeting. It was approved.