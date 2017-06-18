All sections
June 18, 2017

Club news 6-18-17

John Guild NSDAR members shown by the golf cart at the Missouri Veterans Home golf tournament are (from left): Bonnie Macke, Barbie Stroder, Shirley Young, Patsy Johnson, Pamela Johnson and Linda Hutson.
Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE Club met June 8 at the home of Brenda Pender. The devotion was given by Pender, entitled, "Fathers are wonderful people." Roll call was answered by the members with a memory of the Town and Country FCE Club in prior years as June is the 51st anniversary of the club. The club was formed in 1966. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected and given to the treasurer, Darlene McCain. Mary Klaproth was in charge of a fundraiser for the club, which is a silly tax. Some members paid their silly tax at the meeting and others will pay at the July 13 meeting.

Sue Jones, president, presided over the business meeting. Lois Seabaugh gave a report on a successful end-of-school party given for the students at Parkview State School. Linda Thompson reported fans were bought and given to the Salvation Army on May 22.

Klaproth informed members of the trip to The Muny on July 18 to see "All Shook Up." Several members plan to attend this event. The deadline to register is July 3. Klaproth gave a report on the recent Cape Girardeau County FCE Council meeting held June 1. A proposal to be voted on at the Sept. 7 meeting was discussed by the club members. Members were reminded to be thinking about programs they would be interested in for 2018. A program planning meeting to be attended by the five clubs in Cape Girardeau County will be held in August to discuss programs for 2018.

McCain reported on the weighted blanket work day held June 5. A total of 36 weighted blankets, 24 lap pads and seven snakes were made on that day and delivered June 7 to the Autism Center in Cape Girardeau. The next work day is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Lois Seabaugh delivered 41 books club members had donated to Southeast Health to be given to newborns and children in the hospital.

Betty Brown will purchase glasses from the Riverside Regional Library in Jackson for club members to view the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

McCain, Seabaugh and Klaproth will plant flowers at the club's adopted flower bed on the grounds of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

A tentative date of Aug. 8 is planned for members to go to St. Louis for a day trip. Also, plans are being made for some members to go to see Noah's Ark in Kentucky.

Announcements were made of the upcoming National FCE meeting to be held July 13 to 16 in Omaha, Nebraska. The MAFCE Annual Conference will be held Aug. 29 and 30 in Columbia, Missouri, with Brown presenting a program on laughter yoga on Aug. 29. Scholarships are available to attend the conference for first-time attendees.

Sue Jones presented a program on climate justice and handed out literature to the club members. All members assisted in the discussion of Hearth Fire No. 49 Someone's Asking ... Paper, Plastic or neither.

Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Hawg Pit Bar-B-Que in Fruitland. McCain won the door prize.

The next meeting will be the club's family picnic on July 13. Alene Hamilton, Joyce King and McCain are in charge of arrangements for the picnic.

-- From staff reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

