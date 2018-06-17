Club news 6-17-18

The Cape Girardeau County FCE Council met on June 7 at the University of Missouri Extension Office. Mary Klaproth, president, presided over the meeting. Linda Thompson, member of Town and Country FCE Club, gave the devotion, "No Prayer Goes Unheard." JoAnn Hahs, in the absence of the secretary, Agnes Wachter, read the minutes. Jean Rehak gave the treasurer's report which is on file.
Judy Strickland gave a report on Child Advocacy Day held on April 3 in Jefferson City, Missouri. We were short 40 dolls and clubs are to ask their members if FCE should continue participating in Child Advocacy Day. Clubs decision needs to be given to Strickland or Klaproth.
Barbara Barks reported on the recent Spring District meeting held on May 3 hosted by Perry County and held in Brazeau, Missouri. Barks reported enjoying the program the MAFCE President, Edna Crain, presented which was, Life is a Journey, Enjoy it. Cape Girardeau County had 25 members in attendance at the meeting. The Fall District Meeting will be held in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, with the date to be announced at a later time.
Cape Girardeau County tested pickle recipes for "Today's Farmer" magazine. The county will receive $200 for testing the recipes. The recipes receiving the most votes were bacon-wrapped pickles, cucumber salad and pickled beets.
Linda Thompson, of the tour committee, reported having money from 44 people for the trip to The Muny to see "Singing in the Rain" on June 28.
Cape Girardeau County FCE Clubs had a proclamation signed for National Day of the Family which was on May 15. A photo was taken by the Cash-Book Journal.
Judy Strickland, chairperson of the nominating committee, reported she and the members of the committee which include Debbie Baughn and Darlene McCain have begun their search for a president elect, recording secretary and treasurer. The slate of officers are to be presented at the Sept. 6 Council Meeting.
Discussion was heard on the upcoming MAFCE Conference to be held Aug. 28 and 29 in Jefferson City, at the Capitol Plaza Hotel. Members who have never attended a conference are encouraged to apply for a first-time scholarship. Hahs will plan to do a tri-fold for the conference. Strickland will purchase an item for the country store to be held at the conference. Members attending the conference are asked to bring underwear for Patricia's Project. Hahs will receive a certificate for first place for the Cape Girardeau County Report she did on the "Love Givn by the Pound" project which is weighted blankets. Strickand will receive a certificate for third place for the Cape Girardeau County report she did on the eclipse. It was announced Dana Harris for the Central District will run for MAFCE President.
Strickland is planning to attend the National FCE Conference in Austin, Texas, beginning on July 19. She will give a report of the meeting at the Sept. 6 Council Meeting.
Hahs gave a report of the number of items made for the Autism Center and schools since the Cape Girardeau County FCE Clubs started the project. A total of 778 weighted blanks, 317 lap pads and 107 snakes have been made. It was reported they are out of blankets at the Autism Center. Several donations of money, rice and material were given to the group from various persons.
The next Cape Girardeau County FCE Council Meeting will be on Sept. 6t at the University of Missouri Extension Center.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.