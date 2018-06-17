Club news 6-17-18

June FCE Quarterly Council

The Cape Girardeau County FCE Council met on June 7 at the University of Missouri Extension Office. Mary Klaproth, president, presided over the meeting. Linda Thompson, member of Town and Country FCE Club, gave the devotion, "No Prayer Goes Unheard." JoAnn Hahs, in the absence of the secretary, Agnes Wachter, read the minutes. Jean Rehak gave the treasurer's report which is on file.

Judy Strickland gave a report on Child Advocacy Day held on April 3 in Jefferson City, Missouri. We were short 40 dolls and clubs are to ask their members if FCE should continue participating in Child Advocacy Day. Clubs decision needs to be given to Strickland or Klaproth.

Barbara Barks reported on the recent Spring District meeting held on May 3 hosted by Perry County and held in Brazeau, Missouri. Barks reported enjoying the program the MAFCE President, Edna Crain, presented which was, Life is a Journey, Enjoy it. Cape Girardeau County had 25 members in attendance at the meeting. The Fall District Meeting will be held in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, with the date to be announced at a later time.

Cape Girardeau County tested pickle recipes for "Today's Farmer" magazine. The county will receive $200 for testing the recipes. The recipes receiving the most votes were bacon-wrapped pickles, cucumber salad and pickled beets.

Linda Thompson, of the tour committee, reported having money from 44 people for the trip to The Muny to see "Singing in the Rain" on June 28.