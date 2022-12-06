Club news 6-12-22

Cape Girardeau County FCE

The Cape Girardeau County FCE Quarterly Council meeting was held on June 2 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Judy Strickland, Cape Girardeau County president, presided over the meeting. Betty Dellinger, member of the Oak Ridge FCE Club, gave the devotion which was a poem written by her friend, John Blankenship, titled "Memorial Day." The minutes were read by Mary Klaproth, Cape Girardeau County secretary. Barbara Barks, Cape Girardeau County treasurer, gave the treasurer's report.

Judy Strickland announced a Proclamation for National Day of the Family was signed by Cape Girardeau County commissioners and the proclamation was put in the Cash Book Journal. In recognition of National Day of the Family Lamplighters FCE Club donated 104 books to various agencies, Oak Ridge FCE Club donated four books and Town and Country FCE Club donated 42 books to Southeast Health.

Linda Thompson, grandmother of Blake Thompson, the recipient of last years FCE scholarship, stated her grandson had used the $300 scholarship to pay for three courses he was taking at Southeast Missouri State University this summer, each course costing $100. He was grateful for the scholarship. There was no other report from the scholarship committee.

The nomination committee consisting of Sarah Ross, JoAnn Hahs and Klaproth will need to obtain a member for the position of president elect, secretary and treasurer. Names are to be announced at the Sept. 1 council meeting, installed at the December council meeting and assume their duties on Jan. 1, 2023.

A leader-training session was presented by Bethany Bachmann to the FCE members on May 19 at the University of Missouri Extension Center. The topic was Food for thought: The connection between diet and brain health. Members had good comments regarding the session.

A report as given by the members present at the Spring district meeting held April 26 at the University of Missouri Extension Center. Klaproth thanked Hahs for her decorations and asked the group to pay the expenses that Hahs had incurred for the decorations and the group agreed to do this.