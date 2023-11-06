Club news 6-11-23

John Guild Chapter NSDAR

Members of the John Guild Chapter, NSDAR of Jackson attended the 124th Missouri State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution state conference Friday through Sunday, May 5 through 7 in St. Louis. The chapter received the following awards: Honor Roll 2022 Level 1; Outstanding Wreaths Across America; and Certificate of Appreciation for Outstanding Commitment and Participation in the Community Service Award. Chapter vice regent Robin Blair received the Outstanding Junior State Runner Up award. Greg Kester, Potosi High School American History teacher, was the state winner for Outstanding Teacher of American History. He was sponsored by the John Guild Chapter. Pam Johnson and Morgan Lake were recognized for completion of the Committee Leadership Course.

Cape Girardeau County FCE

The Cape Girardeau County FCE Council was held Thursday, June 1 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. President Judy Strickland presided. The pledges to the American Flag and the Missouri Flag were recited. The Devotion, "You make a difference" was presented by Lamplighters Club.

Roll call was taken and those attending were members of Kage, Lamplighters and Town and Country Clubs. There were no "members at large" present.

A report was given by members attending the Nation FCE Zoom meeting held Monday, March 27 at the Extension Center. Fifteen members of Cape Girardeau County clubs attended. The most interesting topic covered was the food waste that occurs in the U.S. and other countries.

The National Day of the Family was held Monday, May 15 in Jackson. Cape Girardeau County Commissioners presented each club with a proclamation. Kara Clark Summers of Kage Club was the chairperson. Lamplighters Club reported giving 213 books to four different organizations, and Town and Country presented 30 books for newborns to SoutheastHEALTH for the annual "Day of the Family."