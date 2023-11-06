All sections
NewsJune 10, 2023
Club news 6-11-23
The Cape Girardeau County FCE Council was held Thursday, June 1 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. President Judy Strickland presided. The pledges to the American Flag and the Missouri Flag were recited. The Devotion, "You make a difference" was presented by Lamplighters Club...
Shown front row from left, Greg Kester and Linda Venable, chapter regent. Back row from left, Robin Blair, state runner up Outstanding Junior, chapter vice regent, state vice chair junior sales, page; Lorilee Short, state chair Golden Spike Society; Judy Martin, chapter librarian; Mathew Venable, chapter member; Linda Hutson, chapter member; Cheryl Cook, chapter Wreaths Across America treasurer; Beth Biri, chapter treasure, state vice chair protocol, Morgan Lake, chapter registrar, honorary state regent, state chair budget and finance committee, national advisor to the DAR School Committee; Pam Johnson, chapter parliamentarian, state chair of The Flag of the United States of America, National Co-Chair house committee and Karen Wilson, chapter recording secretary.
Shown front row from left, Greg Kester and Linda Venable, chapter regent. Back row from left, Robin Blair, state runner up Outstanding Junior, chapter vice regent, state vice chair junior sales, page; Lorilee Short, state chair Golden Spike Society; Judy Martin, chapter librarian; Mathew Venable, chapter member; Linda Hutson, chapter member; Cheryl Cook, chapter Wreaths Across America treasurer; Beth Biri, chapter treasure, state vice chair protocol, Morgan Lake, chapter registrar, honorary state regent, state chair budget and finance committee, national advisor to the DAR School Committee; Pam Johnson, chapter parliamentarian, state chair of The Flag of the United States of America, National Co-Chair house committee and Karen Wilson, chapter recording secretary.

John Guild Chapter NSDAR

Members of the John Guild Chapter, NSDAR of Jackson attended the 124th Missouri State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution state conference Friday through Sunday, May 5 through 7 in St. Louis. The chapter received the following awards: Honor Roll 2022 Level 1; Outstanding Wreaths Across America; and Certificate of Appreciation for Outstanding Commitment and Participation in the Community Service Award. Chapter vice regent Robin Blair received the Outstanding Junior State Runner Up award. Greg Kester, Potosi High School American History teacher, was the state winner for Outstanding Teacher of American History. He was sponsored by the John Guild Chapter. Pam Johnson and Morgan Lake were recognized for completion of the Committee Leadership Course.

Cape Girardeau County FCE

The Cape Girardeau County FCE Council was held Thursday, June 1 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. President Judy Strickland presided. The pledges to the American Flag and the Missouri Flag were recited. The Devotion, "You make a difference" was presented by Lamplighters Club.

Roll call was taken and those attending were members of Kage, Lamplighters and Town and Country Clubs. There were no "members at large" present.

A report was given by members attending the Nation FCE Zoom meeting held Monday, March 27 at the Extension Center. Fifteen members of Cape Girardeau County clubs attended. The most interesting topic covered was the food waste that occurs in the U.S. and other countries.

The National Day of the Family was held Monday, May 15 in Jackson. Cape Girardeau County Commissioners presented each club with a proclamation. Kara Clark Summers of Kage Club was the chairperson. Lamplighters Club reported giving 213 books to four different organizations, and Town and Country presented 30 books for newborns to SoutheastHEALTH for the annual "Day of the Family."

Jo Ann Hahs reported that the weighted blanket workshop was to be held Tuesday, June 6 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. The blankets and lap pads are a Cape County FCE (Family and Community Education) project. They are distributed to the Autism Center, Blue Sky Autism Center and elementary schools in the area when requested.

Members were reminded that the scholarship deadline is Friday, Oct. 20. The applicant must have a minimum of 30 college credits, be a resident of Cape Girardeau County, and have a grade point average of a minimum of 2.75. Any field of study is acceptable, and the $300 scholarship amount will be paid directly to the school. It can be an "out of state" school as long as the applicant is a Cape Girardeau County resident.

Members were also reminded of the scholarship available to attend the FCE state meeting Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 20 and 21 in Columbia, Missouri, and members are encouraged to apply.

Judy Strickland reported that the Spring district meeting was held Tuesday, April 18 at the Methodist Church in Doniphan, Missouri. Two new members were gained from this meeting. Several Cape Girardeau County members attended. Mary Klaproth and Strickland reported that they had attended five district meetings this spring including Doniphan, Carthage, Missouri, Montgomery City, Missouri, Henrietta, Missouri and Bethel, Missouri. The state winning essay was read in Montgomery City by the 10-year-old boy that won the state award. The essay was on "caring."

The nominating committee, Sarah Ross, Hahs and Klaproth are to find nominees for a new president and vice president to be presented at the next council meeting. They are both for two-year terms.

A lengthy discussion was held on how to attract new members. Several suggestions were made including one-day lessons on various topics. Cape Girardeau County would like to form a new club in the county with younger members. As National Family and Community Education Week is in October, it was suggested that the group tries to have a brochure concerning FCE ready to distribute in October to attract prospective new members.

Cape County will host the Fall district meeting. The date is set for Tuesday, Oct. 10 with the alternate date being Thursday, Oct. 26.

The next Cape Girardeau County Council meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 7 at the University of Missouri Extension Center.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

