Club news 6-11-17

The chapter received third place for its program honoring the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and Outstanding State DAR Member, Honoring and Thanking Vietnam Veterans.

Nick James, Sponsor of the Junior Beta Club at Woodland R-4 School, updated the chapter on the progress made with the restoration of the Lower Deck Cemetery. Robinson presented James with a check to assist the students with this project.

The next meeting will be held Wednesday at the home of Mary Meyer in Cape Girardeau.

-- From staff reports