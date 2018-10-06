Club news 6-10-18

Clippard Wilson Taylor Auxiliary 3838

The Clippard Wilson Taylor Auxiliary 3838 met May 14 with President Dale Humphries presiding. A petition for new membership was presented by David Gerard Holstein, Pamela Snipley and Madison Jackson. The investigating committee gave a report and all were accepted. Communication read a general order for May/June from the department president. The minutes from the District 15 were read. Jr. ROTC email explaining program and what help they may need from the VF and auxiliary was read. A letter from Tunnel to Towers Foundation second year for run/walk was read. A thank-you letter was read from the Missouri Veterans Home for the hole sponsorship.

Americanism: Chairperson Sue Kemp talked about the ceremony held in Jackson of the recruits that signed up for the Army and handed out flags to them and their families. Artwork from children will be hung up at the VA.

Hospital report: Chairperson Glennetta Vogelsang spoke of the department hospital chairman coming to visit the veterans hospital and make a donation. She also spoke of the remodel and painting at the Missouri Veterans Home.

Legislative report: Chairperon Debbie Griffin spoke of HR 5674 bill. The VFW supports it. It is 200 pages and one thing in it is caregivers of all wars to be paid.