NewsJune 9, 2018
Club news 6-10-18
The Clippard Wilson Taylor Auxiliary 3838 met May 14 with President Dale Humphries presiding. A petition for new membership was presented by David Gerard Holstein, Pamela Snipley and Madison Jackson. The investigating committee gave a report and all were accepted. ...

Clippard Wilson Taylor Auxiliary 3838

The Clippard Wilson Taylor Auxiliary 3838 met May 14 with President Dale Humphries presiding. A petition for new membership was presented by David Gerard Holstein, Pamela Snipley and Madison Jackson. The investigating committee gave a report and all were accepted. Communication read a general order for May/June from the department president. The minutes from the District 15 were read. Jr. ROTC email explaining program and what help they may need from the VF and auxiliary was read. A letter from Tunnel to Towers Foundation second year for run/walk was read. A thank-you letter was read from the Missouri Veterans Home for the hole sponsorship.

Americanism: Chairperson Sue Kemp talked about the ceremony held in Jackson of the recruits that signed up for the Army and handed out flags to them and their families. Artwork from children will be hung up at the VA.

Hospital report: Chairperson Glennetta Vogelsang spoke of the department hospital chairman coming to visit the veterans hospital and make a donation. She also spoke of the remodel and painting at the Missouri Veterans Home.

Legislative report: Chairperon Debbie Griffin spoke of HR 5674 bill. The VFW supports it. It is 200 pages and one thing in it is caregivers of all wars to be paid.

Membership: Chairperson Sandy Prichard discussed the need to get dues in. The auxiliary is currently at 96 percent. Motion made by Griffin and seconded by Shiela Allen that if any new members pays in June, Auxiliary will pay pre diem due to July starts new year of membership numbers.

Scholarships: Humphries did discuss the Patriotic Act. It is completed and will be on display at the July meeting with the winners and their families coming to dinner.

Youth activities: Chairperson Regina Ivie spoke of award the Girl Scout troops received, "Catch the dream of our veterans" award. Sharon Pryor and Ivie were to hand out RAP coins to each girl when the award was presented to them on May 26.

Installation of officers was conducted by Deborah Griffin. Judy Thrower was appointed conductress during the ceremony. The next meeting will be installation of current and new members who have not been installed to date. Motion made to donate to Tunnel to Towers run/walk. The motion carried. A motion was made by Griffin and seconded by Erin Sinuard for Avenue of Flags -- two hole sponsorship. Motion carried. A motion was made by Griffin and seconded by Ivie to help the Jr. ROTC program with a donation.

The next meeting will be held June 11.

-- From staff reports

Community News
