Club news 5-7-23

Southeast District FCE

The Southeast District FCE meeting was held on Tuesday, April 18 hosted by Ripley County in Doniphan, Missouri, at the First United Methodist Church in Doniphan. The theme of the meeting was "Leave a Lasting Legacy." Members attended from Butler, Cape Girardeau and Ripley counties with a total number of 41 members attending and two guests. Registration, name tags and morning refreshments were handled by Ripley County. The meeting opened with Phyllis Flanigan of Qulin, Missouri, Southeast District director, welcoming the group to the meeting. The pledges to the United States and Missouri Flags were led by Butler County. Phyllis Flanigan introduced Judy Strickland, MAFCE president, Mary Klaproth, MAFCE vice president, JoAnn Hahs, MAFCE parliamentarian, Betty Schalk, past MAFCE president and June Romine, past MAFCE treasurer. Thought for the Day was given by Rozetta Little, Heritage Girls FCE member. The title was "Here I am Use me." Roll was handled by Barbara Barks of Cape Girardeau County.

During the business meeting, Flanigan handed out a financial report for the Southeast District with a balance of $3,763.46 in the treasury.

The morning program was presented by Strickland, MAFCE president, which was titled, Leave a Lasting Legacy. Klaproth, MAFCE vice president, presided information on the upcoming MAFCE Conference to be held on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 20 and 21 at the Drury Hotel in Columbia, Missouri. Klaproth emphasized scholarships are available and encouraged members to apply for a scholarship. The Southeast District offers a scholarship for a member from Cape Girardeau, Butler and Ripley counties. The registration fee for the conference will be $75.

The noon blessing was voiced by JoAnn Hahs from Cape Girardeau County. Lunch was prepared by Betty Schalk.

A 55 year membership certificate was presented to JoByna Daume, Kage FCE Club, by Strickland. Two additional certificates were available for Carole Jo Byrd, a 70 year certificate and Bea Bubulka, a 30 year certificate, but those two were not present at the meeting.