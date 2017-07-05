All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 7, 2017

Club news 5-7-17

Grace United Methodist Women met Tuesday with 11 present. President Alice Niswonger opened the meeting with treasurer Jean Wetzel reporting a balance of $4,551.46. The report was approved by those present. The minutes were read and approved. Church Women United May Fellowship Day was May 5 at St. James AME Church...

Grace United Methodist Mission

Grace United Methodist Women met Tuesday with 11 present.

President Alice Niswonger opened the meeting with treasurer Jean Wetzel reporting a balance of $4,551.46. The report was approved by those present. The minutes were read and approved.

Church Women United May Fellowship Day was May 5 at St. James AME Church.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Under old business: Next year money will be collected for the spring banquet when one registers to attend.

Under new business: District UMW Day Apart will be held at United Methodist Church in Bernie, Missouri, on June 24. Mission U. will be held at Central Methodist University from July 27 to 30. Southeast District Mini School of Missions will be at Zion United Methodist Church on Sept. 16. The county-wide banquet will be held at Grace United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

A motion was made to recycle unneeded papers in the president's book. The motion was approved.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned by prayer.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in head-on crash in New Madrid County
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy