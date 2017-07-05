Club news 5-7-17

Under old business: Next year money will be collected for the spring banquet when one registers to attend.

Under new business: District UMW Day Apart will be held at United Methodist Church in Bernie, Missouri, on June 24. Mission U. will be held at Central Methodist University from July 27 to 30. Southeast District Mini School of Missions will be at Zion United Methodist Church on Sept. 16. The county-wide banquet will be held at Grace United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

A motion was made to recycle unneeded papers in the president's book. The motion was approved.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned by prayer.

